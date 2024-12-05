InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Vehicle Decoration that Displays Various Logos, Sports Mascots, and More

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew B. of Columbus, GA is the creator of the Car Tag, an improved decorative car tag that appeals to any sports fan, allowing people to modify the aesthetics of their vehicle. Each tag can feature different decorations related to teams like logos, mascots, number of championships, and more. Users can place the tag where a standard car tag would go to decorate their vehicle. The decoration helps improve the overall aesthetics of a vehicle without making permanent modifications that can decrease its asset value if sold.Markets for vehicle stickers, tags, decorations, and other accessories are diverse and popular among vehicle enthusiasts who enjoy personalizing their vehicles. The most popular designs are typically catered around sports teams, hobbies, and custom messaging that offer a way to customize the vehicle’s look and feel. Demand for custom-made stickers has surged, fueled by easy access to online design and printing services. The Car Tag is an innovative and versatile invention that could further add to this market and significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.Andrew filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Car Tag product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Car Tag can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

