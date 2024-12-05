Becklar Workforce Safety Introduces Live Activities on Apple Devices

Innovative Real-Time Monitoring Enhances Worker Safety and Emergency Response

Ogden, Utah, Dec. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar Workforce Safety, a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions for lone worker safety, is proud to announce the launch of its newest capability: Live Activities integration on Apple devices. This innovative feature leverages Apple’s Live Activities functionality to deliver real-time critical safety information and interaction with Digital PPE directly to workers’ devices on their lock screen. This revolutionizes how organizations monitor and respond to safety incidents in the field and will help improve worker safety. Becklar is proud to be the only workforce safety application available using Apple Live Activities.

The new capability ensures continuous visibility of critical workforce safety alerts and the ability to request help on the iPhone Lock Screen and Dynamic Island (on supported devices). Providing this capability will also help with employee adoption, making safety accessible at their fingertips. Whether it's signaling an SOS alert, responding to a check-in request, or receiving updates on hazardous conditions, Live Activities offers timely, actionable insights without interrupting workflows.

Key Features of Live Activities Integration:

· Real-Time Safety Updates: Workers can update their safety status directly from their lock screen, ensuring that they check-in regularly and are immediately aware of alarms.

· Seamless Accessibility: Live Activities appear directly on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island, providing quick visibility and ability to request help on Becklar’s Workforce Safety solution without the need to open an app.

· Enhanced Emergency Support: Integrates with a company’s internal security team or Becklar’s advanced monitoring platform to provide emergency response services with precise, up-to-date information.

“Worker safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Spencer Moore, Senior VP of Business Development, Becklar Workforce Safety. “By leveraging Apple’s Live Activities, we’re empowering organizations with a new level of visibility and control. This capability ensures that critical safety information is always within reach, helping to prevent incidents and respond faster when emergencies arise.”

This latest innovation underscores Becklar’s commitment to leveraging Apple’s advanced technologies made available through the phones/devices we already carry, to protect workers in dangerous or hazardous environments. Industries such as home healthcare, utilities, manufacturing, and more stand to benefit significantly from this enhanced capability, improving compliance, reducing downtime, and—most importantly—saving lives.

The Live Activities feature for Apple devices is available now for Becklar Workforce Safety customers. Organizations interested in adopting the feature or learning more can visit www.becklar.com/workforce-safety.



About Becklar Workforce Safety:

Becklar Workforce Safety is a global leader in workforce safety solutions, dedicated to protecting employees in high-risk environments through innovative technology and comprehensive monitoring services. Becklar’s solutions ensure the highest levels of safety, compliance, and productivity for organizations worldwide.

