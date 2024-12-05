Philly Wellness Center Introduces Cutting-Edge Longevity Testing with TruAge and TruHealth

At Philly Wellness Center, we believe that aging is a journey you can influence.” — Dr. Catie Harris

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philly Wellness Center, a premier destination for wellness and longevity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of two revolutionary longevity tests: TruAge and TruHealth. These advanced testing options are designed to provide unparalleled insights into your biological health, helping you unlock a healthier, more vibrant future.Located in Philadelphia’s South Street district, Philly Wellness Center is committed to empowering individuals with the tools and knowledge to take control of their well-being. Owner and functional medicine expert Dr. Catie Harris, PhD, MBA, RN, leads the center’s innovative approach to health, emphasizing longevity, anti-aging therapies, and functional medicine solutions.TruAge is the #1 Biological Age test available, offering a detailed look at how old your body is at the cellular level and the speed at which you are aging. It also provides insight into the age of 11 key organ systems like the brain, heart, and liver by measuring over 75 key longevity biomarkers. TruAge requires no prescription or lab bloodwork and is delivered directly to your door, making it a convenient way to gain personalized insights that empower you to live longer and feel healthier.TruHealth provides a deeper understanding of your nutritional and biological systems by assessing over 150 biomarkers. This comprehensive test evaluates key areas such as vitamin, mineral, antioxidant, and healthy fat levels, along with toxins, inflammation rates, oxidative stress, neurocognitive factors, and hormone levels. Like TruAge, TruHealth is delivered directly to your door, offering a seamless way to gain actionable data about your health without the need for a prescription or lab bloodwork.“At Philly Wellness Center, we believe that aging is a journey you can influence,” says Dr. Catie Harris. “With TruAge and TruHealth, we’re providing clients with cutting-edge tools to understand their bodies and make informed decisions for a healthier, longer life.”Philly Wellness Center continues to redefine wellness and longevity with personalized solutions, from hormone replacement therapy and weight management to anti-aging therapies and now advanced longevity testing.About Philly Wellness Center:Philly Wellness Center is a premier wellness and longevity practice. Under the leadership of Dr. Catie Harris, the center offers cutting-edge treatments and therapies designed to enhance health and vitality, including hormone replacement therapy, weight management, and anti-aging solutions.

