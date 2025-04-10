The Box Doc in Davie, FL Introduces Focal Shockwave Therapy for Accelerated Recovery and Lasting Pain Relief

Dr. Jaime Gold with the PiezoWave2 Shockwave device The Box Doc in Davie, FL

The Box Doc adds FDA-registered PiezoWave2 Focal Shockwave Therapy to accelerate healing, relieve pain, and enhance mobility for physical therapy patients.

This device has been an absolute game changer for all of our patients. We have seen success with chronic pain patients as well as acute athletic injuries.” — Dr. Jaime Gold, PT, DPT, CSCS, Cert DN, SFMA, CF-L2

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Box Doc , a leading physical therapy and performance clinic in South Florida, has announced the addition of Focal Shockwave Therapy to its advanced treatment offerings. Utilizing the PiezoWave2 device from Richard Wolf, this non-invasive, FDA-registered technology is clinically proven to accelerate healing, reduce chronic pain, and restore mobility—without the need for surgery, injections, or extended downtime. Dr. Jaime Gold , PT, DPT, CSCS, Cert DN, SFMA, CF-L2, founder of The Box Doc, brings a multifaceted background in sports and rehabilitation. A former Division I gymnast and two-time individual CrossFit Games competitor, Dr. Gold holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Nova Southeastern University and a degree in Exercise Physiology with a minor in Sports Psychology from West Virginia University. Her clinic combines performance-based rehab with evidence-based care tailored to athletes, active individuals, and those recovering from injury.“This device has been an absolute game changer for all of our patients. We have seen success with chronic pain patients as well as acute athletic injuries,” said Dr. Jaime Gold. “Speeding up the healing process like this is revolutionary to our population. Our patients have been able to start loading themselves faster, move more freely, and ultimately return to the things they love without fear!”About Focal Shockwave Therapy:Focal Shockwave Therapy delivers focused acoustic waves that penetrate deep into musculoskeletal tissues. The PiezoWave2 system enables precise modulation of energy levels to target affected areas with high accuracy. The therapy works by increasing blood flow, reducing inflammation, breaking down scar tissue, and promoting cellular regeneration—making it especially effective for chronic or hard-to-heal conditions.Common Conditions Treated:- Plantar fasciitis and heel pain- Tendonitis (Achilles, rotator cuff, patellar, etc.)- Tennis elbow and golfer’s elbow- Hip bursitis and IT band syndrome- Shin splints and repetitive strain injuries- Trigger points and chronic muscle knots- Post-surgical scar tissue and joint stiffness- Pelvic pain and myofascial dysfunctionTreatment sessions typically last 10 to 15 minutes, with many patients experiencing measurable improvements within just a few visits.Advancing Physical Therapy Through Innovation:Focal Shockwave Therapy represents a significant advancement in the treatment of musculoskeletal injuries, particularly for high-performance individuals and those recovering from overuse conditions. By incorporating this cutting-edge modality into comprehensive care plans, The Box Doc continues to set the standard in functional rehabilitation and performance optimization.Now Accepting New Patients:The Box Doc is currently scheduling initial consultations for individuals seeking to explore Focal Shockwave Therapy. Appointment requests and further information are available at www.theboxdoc.com or by phone at 954-300-2110.About The Box Doc:The Box Doc, located in Davie, FL, is a physical therapy and performance clinic focused on delivering elite, evidence-based care. Founded by Dr. Jaime Gold, the clinic specializes in helping active adults and athletes return to doing what they love through movement analysis, injury rehabilitation, and performance enhancement. Each treatment plan is tailored to meet the specific needs and goals of every patient. For additional details, visit www.theboxdoc.com or follow @the_box_doc on social media.

