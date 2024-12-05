Bryant Group Joins Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC)

Bryant Group logo

Bryant Group, a leader in executive search and leadership development, proudly joins the esteemed Association of Executive Search Consultants (AESC).

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryant Group , a leader in executive search and leadership development, proudly announces its membership with the prestigious Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC).This achievement underscores Bryant Group’s unwavering commitment to ethics, integrity, and excellence in executive search.AESC, a global organization comprising the most esteemed firms in executive search and leadership consulting, is recognized for upholding the highest standards in the industry. Membership is granted only to organizations that meet AESC’s rigorous standards and adhere to its Code of Professional Conduct, ensuring professionalism, trust, and quality in every engagement.“This isn’t just a membership—it’s a badge of trust, ethics, and excellence,” said Sally Bryant, CEO of Bryant Group.“At Bryant Group, we have always been dedicated to elevating leadership at mission-driven organizations, and our AESC membership reinforces that unwavering commitment. The AESC Code of Professional Conduct embodies the principles we’ve long upheld, serving as our enduring pledge to clients, partners, and candidates alike.”Bryant Group has built a reputation for delivering transformative leadership solutions to mission-driven organizations in higher education, healthcare, and the nonprofit sectors. This membership represents another step forward in the company’s dedication to aligning leadership talent with organizational goals while maintaining the highest ethical standards.About Bryant GroupBryant Group, a leadership firm, specializes in the healthcare, higher education and nonprofit sectors. Founded in 2002 by Chris and Sally Bryant, the firm has significantly impacted over 10,000 leaders and nearly 300 of the world’s most impactful organizations. Today, led by CEO Sally Bryant, the firm is dedicated to advancing great leadership through recruitment and coaching. With a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, Bryant Group has a robust track record of diverse placements and is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies.For further information about Bryant Group’s services and impact, visit https://www.bryantgrp.com About AESCSince 1959, AESC has set the quality standards for the executive search and leadership consulting profession. AESC Members represent 16,000+ trusted professionals in 1,200+ offices, spanning 70+ countries. AESC Members are recognized experts providing consulting services in the areas of leaders, teams and culture to the world’s leading organizations. They leverage their access and expertise to place more than 100,000 executives each year in board of directors and C-level positions across industry sectors. Dedicated to strengthening leadership together, AESC and its members share a deep commitment to the highest quality standards in executive search and leadership consulting—for the benefit of clients and the profession. We Shape. Connect. Educate. Innovate. Learn more at aesc.org.

