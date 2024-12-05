The Latest Construction Innovations and Industry Insights - December 5, 2024

Construction Links Network

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Welcome to this edition of the Round Up News Magazine covering the latest industry news, blogs, videos and more.This week’s featured video by the Canadian Apprenticeship Forum highlights the National Mentor Development Program, funded by Employment and Social Development Canada under the National Apprenticeship Strategy. This initiative empowers skilled trades professionals with mentorship training to guide the next generation of apprentices while promoting equity in the trades. Designed for women and gender-diverse individuals, the program offers free, expert-led virtual sessions over four months, featuring coaches from the manufacturing and construction sectors. Hear from participants about how mentorship is shaping careers, fostering connections, and strengthening Canada’s apprenticeship community. The program is offered free of charge to participants from across Canada.Featured content includes a range of topical subjects:• From Blueprint to Build: ADCO’s Transformation with Revizto• Jacobs and AECOM Lead Vancouver’s Pioneering Wastewater Revitalization Project• EMD-Batimo Group: 30 Years of Innovation in Sustainable Housing• Elevate Your Wind Energy Safety Skills: GWO Advanced Rescue and BST Full Suite Training• The Impact of ERP on Digital Transformation in Construction Companies• Sage Intacct supports SMB growth with new enhancements and capabilities• Steel is Ideally Suited for Creative Architecture and Façades• Midea Expands Canadian Market Presence with Industry-Leading Heat Pump Solutions• Canada’s construction industry welcomes long overdue federal leadership on the National Infrastructure Assessment• Ontario’s Construction Act Overhaul Explained• American October 2024 Construction Spending Exceeds Forecasts• CRA Faces Scrutiny Over Fraudulent Ontario Tax Credit Payouts• HLG Combines Robotics and Innovation for Affordable Housing in Ontario• CCL Label Montréal officially opens new building in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville• Lumby Home Improvement Store Joins RONA’s Affiliated Dealer Network• Volvo CE and Heidelberg Materials Strengthen PartnershipStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

