AqueoUS Vets® Awarded Contract for Woodbury, Minnesota’s Permanent Water Treatment Plant Project

A testament to our commitment to providing tailored, high-performance treatment systems that not only address critical water quality challenges but also address lowering the total cost of ownership.” — Dr. Mirka Wilderer, President & CEO of AqueoUS Vets

REDDING, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AqueoUS Vets , a leading provider of innovative PFAS treatment solutions, has been awarded the contract for the City of Woodbury, Minnesota's new water treatment plant project. Once complete, this cutting-edge facility will remove PFAS from groundwater wells used to supply drinking water to the city.The project includes the installation of 17 miles of underground pipeline, connecting Woodbury’s 20 wells to a centralized treatment plant. The plant is expected to be fully operational by 2028, providing the community with a reliable, indefinite solution for PFAS removal. Currently, nine of the city’s wells are being treated at a temporary water treatment plant and three additional interim treatment facilities at various well sites."We are honored to be selected for the City of Woodbury's new permanent water treatment plant project," said Dr. Mirka Wilderer, President & CEO of AqueoUS Vets. "This contract is a testament to our commitment to providing tailored, high-performance treatment systems that not only address critical water quality challenges but also address lowering the total cost of ownership for the City. We look forward to supporting the community with AV’s reliable solutions providing safe, clean water for generations to come."As part of its contract, AqueoUS Vets will fabricate and deliver 21 custom PFAS treatment systems. Each system will include two, 12-foot diameter vessels with 14-foot side shell heights, piping manifolds, media slurry piping valves, and associated equipment for a complete system package. AqueoUS Vets will oversee the freight to the site, installation supervision, commissioning support, and operator training, following its industry-preferred concept-to-commission approach.“We are pleased to have AV as a partner on this critical project, “said Jim Westerman, Woodbury’s assistant public works director and project lead. “This work will better the lives of our residents and visitors by delivering high-quality drinking water for generations to come.”For more information about AqueoUS Vets and its innovative water treatment solutions and pressure vessel systems, please visit www.AqueoUSVets.com --About AqueoUS VetsAqueoUS Vets (AV) is a leading vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of water treatment systems that protect our health and the environment by removing PFAS and other contaminants of emerging concern (CECs). As a trusted industry leader, AV pairs its team of seasoned engineers and water industry professionals with an innovative, entrepreneurial approach to creating cutting-edge solutions for each end user. From concept to commission, AV’s turnkey solutions encompass a full range of capabilities, including design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and exemplary, long-term customer service of pressure vessel systems. A proud member of the Bain Double Impact family, AV is passionate about ensuring sustainable social and environmental impact in the communities it serves. To learn more, visit AqueoUSVets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.