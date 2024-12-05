Log-hub Introduces New Demand Forecasting App and Enhances Existing Supply Chain Apps

Log-hub Logo

Log-hub unveils Demand Forecasting App and updates Supply Chain Apps to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Demand Forecasting App is designed to transform how businesses predict and respond to market needs. By leveraging advanced time series modeling and AI-driven algorithms, the app provides dynamic and highly accurate demand forecasts tailored to the complexities of real-world markets.

By integrating external variables such as holidays, weekends, and promotions, the App enhances historical demand data to accurately reflect real-world influences. Users can customize seasonal patterns and fine-tune trend sensitivity, ensuring the models align with their specific market dynamics. Additionally, the app allows for SKU-level customization, adapting forecasting models to the unique characteristics of each product, including lifecycle stages and demand behaviour.

"Our new Demand Forecasting App is designed to give our users the reliable, data-driven insights they need to make smarter decisions—whether it’s for promotional campaigns, resource allocation, or long-term planning. By anticipating market shifts and providing accurate forecasts, the app helps businesses stay ahead of the curve and adjust strategies quickly to meet evolving customer needs. It also helps optimize inventory by aligning stock with demand, reducing the risk of stockouts or excess inventory, and ultimately driving greater operational efficiency." – says Jan Sigmund, CEO of Log-hub.

Seamlessly integrating with Log-hub’s Inventory Optimization App, the Demand Forecasting App creates a cohesive supply chain management solution. Businesses can now use accurate demand insights to inform inventory policies, procurement schedules, and production plans, ensuring agility and efficiency across their operations.

Log-hub has also introduced significant updates to its existing apps, enhancing their utility and customization options.

Population Data for Area Mapping

The Supply Chain Map now includes population data for mapped areas. This new feature helps users identify densely populated areas, target customers effectively, and refine location-based strategies all while improving the clarity of regional dynamics through enhanced visual representation. By leveraging population data, businesses can make informed decisions about where to focus resources and optimize supply chain operations.

Scenario Comparison for Inventory Optimization App

The Inventory Optimization App now includes a powerful Scenario Comparison feature. Users can compare the impact of different inventory policies in one place, analyze KPIs, and identify areas with the highest savings potential. Additionally, columns can be filtered for enhanced clarity and transparency.

With the new Demand Forecasting App, along with updates to Log-hub’s existing suite of Supply Chain Apps, businesses gain greater flexibility, cost control, and efficiency. These updates empower businesses to make informed, proactive decisions, driving operational success in today’s dynamic market.

About Log-hub

Log-hub is a leading provider of AI-based Supply Chain Apps and expert Data, Analytics and AI services dedicated to revolutionizing supply chain optimization. With a focus on turning supply chain data into actionable insights, Log-hub empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence, cost reduction, and sustainability enhancement. As a global leader in supply chain optimization, Log-hub is committed to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to its clients.

