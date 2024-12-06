Employment and Labour’s Compensation Fund meets Domestic employees in Durban, 7 Dec

Employment and Labour’s Compensation Fund meets Domestic employees in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province

The Compensation Fund will meet with Domestic employees during a workshop session in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The workshop aims to address issues encountered by Domestic employees at the workplace as well as educate them on their rights and responsibilities and claims processes from registration, reporting, and finalisation.

The workshop will be held under the theme “Empowering Domestic Workers to Know Their Rights under the COID Act"

During the workshop session, a help desk service will be available to assist Domestic employees with enquiries relating to COIDA claims and compliance issues.

Details of the session are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 07 December 2024

Time: 09h:00- 14h00

Venue: Southern Sun Elangeni Maharani, 43 Snell Parade, Durban

For RSVP please contact Hlonitshwa Mpaka at 072 6705464 or Hlonitshwa.mpaka@labour.gov.za

For inquiries, please contact:

Acting Departmental Spokesperson

082 729 5804/ sabelo.mali@labour.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates #servicedeliveryza