December 5, 2024 Imee proposes P500 allowance for struggling PWDs On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Senator Imee Marcos delivered a sponsorship speech advocating for her proposed amendment to the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities. The amendment includes a 500-peso monthly stipend for indigent individuals with severe disabilities. Senator Marcos highlighted the limitations of the existing Magna Carta, or Republic Act 7277, stating that it primarily benefits PWDs with purchasing power. "Although the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons provides numerous benefits and privileges, these are mostly enjoyed by those who, to a certain extent, have the necessary purchasing power," she explained. She emphasized that the proposed stipend would provide much-needed relief to the most vulnerable. "The 500-peso monthly stipend is a huge help to our poverty-stricken PWDs to aid in their daily expenses," she added. According to Marcos, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) recorded 13 million PWDs in 2020. Of these, the Department of Health (DOH) identified approximately 593,911 as severely challenged individuals, who she believes should be prioritized. Marcos highlighted the importance of more efficient resource allocation to address critical needs. "If billions can be spent on flood control projects with questionable effectiveness, and medicines and food are left to spoil in storage, why can't we allocate a portion of that to support marginalized PWDs?" she questioned.

