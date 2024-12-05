Metamorphosis 2024: India’s Premier AI x Web3 Event

Metamorphosis - December 7, 2024

BENGALURU, INDIA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metamorphosis 2024 , hosted by Octaloop, is set to be the most significant blockchain and Web3 conference of the year. Scheduled for December 7, 2024, at the luxurious Marriott, Whitefield, Bengaluru, the event promises to gather hundreds of attendees including innovators, decision-makers, and enthusiasts to shape the future of Web3.A Convergence of Industry LeadersMetamorphosis 2024 will feature over 50 influential speakers, including Hrishikesh Nashikkar, Head of Blockchain at NPCI; Ashok Pamidi, Former CEO of NASSCOM Foundation; and Jason Dominique, Co-founder & CEO at Onchain Labs. These visionaries, along with many others, will lead insightful discussions on key topics such as scalability, regulatory challenges, and the integration of blockchain into real-world applications.In the Lead-Up: The India Blockchain TourThis year’s India Blockchain Tour (IBT) set the stage for Metamorphosis 2024, with a series of regional events designed to spotlight blockchain innovation across India. The IBT has built significant momentum, attracting a diverse range of participants and showcasing India’s thriving Web3 ecosystem. As the flagship event of this journey, Metamorphosis promises to deliver an unparalleled experience for attendees.Networking OpportunitiesMetamorphosis 2024 offers unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to connect with founders, investors, and industry leaders in an atmosphere designed to encourage meaningful conversations and partnerships. From students to seasoned professionals, everyone will find value in the connections forged during this event.Sponsors and SupportLeading blockchain innovators, including ETH Elite Alephium as Title Sponsors, with Gold Sponsors as NERO Chain, and Metaborong, with TaskOn, Binamite, CoinVault, and Volcano SmartDeFi as co-sponsors proudly sponsor the event. These partnerships highlight the event’s importance as a center for blockchain innovation and its commitment to fostering a robust Web3 ecosystem.MM After DarkMetamorphosis 2024 will conclude with MM After Dark, an exclusive closing party on December 7 at Marriott only for the VIPs. This celebratory event promises an evening of entertainment and networking, ensuring that attendees leave with lasting connections and memories.A Platform for Meaningful ConnectionsWhat sets Metamorphosis apart from other Web3 conferences is the depth of connections forged during the event. With carefully curated networking sessions and an environment that encourages collaboration, Metamorphosis is where lasting partnerships and groundbreaking ideas take root. Attendees have found job opportunities and co-founders at Metamorphosis in the past.Metamorphosis 2024 is more than a conference—it’s a platform for growth, innovation, and opportunity. Whether you’re a developer, investor, entrepreneur, or enthusiast, this event has something for everyone passionate about blockchain and Web3.Registration is now open. Explore our pass options—Explorer, VIP, Startups, and Elite—to find the perfect fit for your participation. For sponsorship inquiries or media passes, visit metamorphosis.octaloop.com or contact events@octaloop.com.Join us on 7h December at Metamorphosis 2024 - India’s Premier AI x Web3 Gala, where innovation meets opportunity, and helps shape the future of Web3.

