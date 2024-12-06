Crave InfoTech Welcomes New Executive to Lead AccessHub, a Unified Access Governance Platform

AccessHub, Crave InfoTech's new Unified Access Governance Platform Vishal Verma, Crave InfoTech's new Head of Product Strategist Crave InfoTech

Crave InfoTech Launches AccessHub, a Next-Gen Unified Access Governance Solution, and Appoints Vishal Verma as Head of Product Strategies.

PISCATAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crave InfoTech is proud to announce the appointment of Vishal Verma, an accomplished executive with an exceptional track record in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), as the Head of Product Strategies for AccessHub . With over 15 years of experience in GRC, Vishal brings a wealth of knowledge from his role as VP and Head of Solution Management - Risk, Compliance, and Tax at SAP. During his tenure, he led the development of industry-leading solutions like SAP Business Integrity Screening and SAP Cloud Identity and Access Governance. Additionally, he spearheaded the evolution of SAP Global Tax Solutions, showcasing his ability to anticipate and address complex business challenges.Vishal’s ability to bridge technology and business needs played a pivotal role in shaping SAP’s GRC and Security solutions, positioning them as market leaders. As Crave InfoTech expands its global reach, Vishal’s deep expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving the company's continued innovation and growth, particularly in the access governance solution, AccessHub.AccessHub: Elevating Access Governance for Enterprise SecurityCrave InfoTech’s flagship product, AccessHub, enhances SAP Access Control and SAP Identity Access Governance (IAG) with seamless integrations to both SAP & third-party applications such as Workday, Salesforce, BTP, AWS, Azure, and Oracle. With the growing demand for access governance and compliance, AccessHub is perfectly positioned to bridge critical application coverage gaps. It provides a unified, enterprise-level automation solution tailored to meet the complexities of modern business environments.Strategic Vision for GrowthCrave InfoTech is dedicated to fostering a collaborative ecosystem by positioning AccessHub as an essential enhancement to the service portfolios of Technology Partners. By seamlessly integrating with SAP and third-party applications, AccessHub aims to help partners enhance their portfolios, reduce access risks with AI-driven insights, and accelerate time-to-value. This strategic approach ensures partners can deliver superior access governance and compliance, advancing security and operational excellence in today’s enterprise landscape.As the new Head of Product Strategies, Vishal Verma will focus on advancing AccessHub and replicating Crave Infotech's previous success in the global market. With a proven track record of successful product launches, he will lead the scaling of AccessHub, build a strong partner ecosystem, and steer the product roadmap to meet the evolving security needs of enterprises. Vishal’s vision of innovation aligns with Crave InfoTech’s commitment to delivering SAP solutions that adapt to clients’ changing demands. His leadership, based on trust, respect, and empathy, embodies the core values of the company.Expressing his pleasure Vishal Verma said "AccessHub represents a transformative opportunity for enterprises to achieve holistic access governance across SAP and non-SAP environments. I am excited to lead this division, collaborate with SAP and Technology Partners, and drive innovation that empowers organizations to secure their applications efficiently."Shrikant Nistane, CEO of Crave InfoTech, shared his enthusiasm for the new leadership and the launch of AccessHub, " The launch of AccessHub marks a pivotal moment in Crave InfoTech’s growth, introducing a dedicated product division alongside its established services expertise to drive innovation and expand its market impact. By addressing the critical need for extended application coverage and seamless access governance, AccessHub is positioned to redefine the enterprise security landscape. Vishal’s leadership will ensure we achieve this vision while maintaining strong partnerships with System Integrators globally."About AccessHubAccessHub extends the functionality of SAP Access Control and AccessHub, enabling enterprises to manage access governance across SAP and critical third-party applications. Designed for scalability and flexibility, AccessHub delivers seamless integration, SOD compliance, and governance capabilities that cater to the unique needs of today’s enterprises.About Crave InfoTechCrave InfoTech is a global leader in innovative SAP solutions, specializing in SAP BTP, enterprise security, AI-driven automation, and digital supply chains. With a strong commitment to excellence and collaboration, Crave InfoTech continues to drive growth and innovation across industries worldwide.

