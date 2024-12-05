Foliar Spray Market estimated to reach US$10.249 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.03%

The foliar spray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03%, reaching a market size of US$10.249 billion in 2030 from US$7.646 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the foliar spray market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$10.249 billion in 2030.Foliar treatments are defined as substances that can be sprayed into the leaves of crops: for example, liquid fertilizers or insecticide sprays. In this case, a quick absorption with short-term effects will occur. Different vitamins that can be delivered directly to plants are nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, and all other microelements to be supplied directly to the plant. Higher crop quality, better plant growth, and more yield.Moreover, the use of foliar sprays covers almost all agricultural disciplines, including horticulture, field crops, and even ornamentals. Therefore, it is one of the tools that farmers will use to maximize the productivity and health of their crops. The foliar spray market continues to grow because of the demand for better-quality crops and the desire for green farming practices. Further, it has become increasingly popular as it helps farmers produce food, crops, and nutrients with minimum waste. The application of this technique mainly comes during low fertility of the soil or when crops are too close to each other, thereby limiting their provision of nutrients from the soil. New formulations of products are showing that a certain crop breed can produce better foliar products these days.Additionally, formulation technological advancement has also been one of the buoying factors for this market's growth. Application by foliar sprays, or say, microencapsulation, nanoemulsion, and controlled-release formulations, are proven successful and effective. Such technological developments prevent the instability of nutrients and enable better use and absorption of nutrients by plants. With the help of such advanced formulations, farmers can expect their yield to go up significantly or even improve crop quality. Foliar spray products thus have an increased demand.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/foliar-spray-market The foliar spray market is segmented by chemicals into six major categories: Phosphatic, nitrogenous, potassic, calcium, micronutrients, and other chemicals. In modern agriculture , nitrogenous foliar sprays are becoming increasingly popular. They have enabled farmers and growers to resort to them for specific requirements or as a tool to better manage crops. This increased demand is attributed to several reasons, including the need for accurate and effective nutrient delivery. Foliar sprays are an excellent remedy for immediate nutrient deficiencies or in-season quick nutritional boosts, as leaves rapidly absorb nitrogen, which is a key plant growth element. In precision agriculture, foliar applications guarantee that plants receive their demanded nutrients at exactly the right time and place, providing a localized, targeted means of nutrient application.The foliar spray market by product type is segmented into powder and liquid. Over the forecast period, the liquid form segment is expected to expand at the same rate as the global foliar spray market. Liquid foliar sprays support the resilience and health of plants by supplying vital nutrients and minerals.The foliar spray market by application is segmented into horticulture crops, agriculture crops, orchard crops, vegetables, turfs, and other applications. Among the various types of crops, vegetables, fruits, medicinals, aromatics, tubers, and spices are grown in open-field horticulture. Intrinsically, the foliar nutrient application method permits horticulturists to customize use for different crops in terms of yield potential and optimum growth. In addition, foliar sprays react quite quickly to stress or nutrient imbalances, something really necessary in open-field horticulture due to movement constraints caused by weather and soil. Foliar applied inputs also offer the demand testimony, and this could influence market prices to tend higher in return for better crop quality, including these attributes of colour, flavour, and overall appearance.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the foliar spray market is growing significantly. A wide range of horticultural products, including fruits, vegetables, and flowers, can be grown in nations like China, India, and Indonesia, which rank among the world's top producers of agricultural products. Foliar sprays are a vital tool for farmers because of the growing interest in horticulture, which demands accurate nutrient management to improve crop quality and yield. The demand for food is further increased by the region's large population, which forces agricultural stakeholders to embrace cutting-edge techniques like foliar spraying to increase productivity and satisfy consumer demands for premium produce.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Foliar spray market that have been covered are ANDAMAN AG, Aries Agro Limited, Coromandel International Limited, EUROCHEM, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC), Haifa Group, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Nutrient Technologies, Sichuan Shucan Chemical Co. Ltd, The Mosaic Company, Yara.The market analytics report segments the foliar spray market as follows:• By Chemicalo Phosphatico Nitrogenouso Potassico Calciumo Micronutrientso Other Chemicals• By Product Typeo Powdero Liquid• By Applicationo Horticulture Cropso Agriculture Cropso Orchard Cropo Vegetableso Turfso Other Applications• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• ANDAMAN AG• Aries Agro Limited• Coromandel International Limited• EUROCHEM• Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC)• Haifa Group• ICL Specialty Fertilizers• Nutrient Technologies• Sichuan Shucan Chemical Co. Ltd• The Mosaic Company• YaraExplore More Reports:• Thermal Spray Coating Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/thermal-spray-coating-market • Spray Adhesive Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/spray-adhesive-market • Global Smart Spraying Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-smart-spraying-market

