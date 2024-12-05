SGS and GCC Lab Sign Partnership Agreement on New Energy Testing and Certification in Saudi Arabia

SGS and GCC Lab Sign Partnership Agreement on New Energy Testing and Certification L-R Husam K. Al Dulaim, CTO of GCC Lab and Fred Zhou of SGS Fred Zhou of SGS (second from left) with representatives from GCC Lab

Partnership aims to kick-start new energy testing sector in Middle East and North Africa

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has forged a new partnership with GCC Lab to kick-start the global new energy testing and certification sector in the Middle East and North Africa.This partnership agreement, signed by both parties on October 22, 2024, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), represents a proactive response to the growing global interest in new energy, which is being supported by the broader framework of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).Through the agreement, SGS will leverage GCC Lab’s platform strengths to provide manufacturers, installers and service providers of new energy products with tailored services in testing, inspection and certification to help them more easily access Middle East and North African markets.Fred Zhou, Deputy Director of Renewable and Advanced Energy, Connectivity, SGS, said: “We are delighted to join forces with GCC Lab in this exciting partnership. This represents a major step forward for our companies in delivering new energy testing and certification services across the Gulf region.“Given the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s growing significance as a strategic global hub for energy development, this collaboration will showcase our expertise in global new energy testing and facilitate smooth market entry under China’s ‘Belt and Road’ initiative.”GCC Lab is an authoritative new energy laboratory in the Middle East for new energy modules, inverters, energy storage products and new energy power stations. Holding ISO/IEC 17025 qualification recognized by GAC, GCC Lab provides testing services, failure analysis, performance evaluation, power plant inspection and outdoor verification services for new energy products and components. It uses the unique climate conditions in the Middle East to maximize the power generation efficiency of new energy modules, providing an ideal testing environment for current module technologies.Husam K. Al Dulaim, CTO, GCC Lab, said: “We welcome the tremendous boost this partnership will give to the availability of new energy testing and certification services across the region. It fully supports the KSA’s Vision 2030 and the country's implementation of its new energy policy and program.”The partnership delivers extensive cooperation in measurement standards, testing and certification, outdoor verification, and staff training which are all key to developing and operating new energy projects.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,700 laboratories and business facilities across 119 countries, supported by a team of 99,250 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, safety and compliance.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and sustainability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

