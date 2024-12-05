Hemophilia A Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, 2024-2034 Trends by DelveInsight

What contributions are BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Roche, Sanofi, Pfizer, and others making to Hemophilia A innovations?

Key Facts and Analysis of the Hemophilia A Market Report:

The Hemophilia A market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 5,000 million in 2023, with the largest share in the United States.

The total Hemophilia A prevalent population in the 7MM was around 45K cases in 2023, with growth expected during the forecast period.

In the United States, the prevalent population of Hemophilia A was approximately 14K in 2023, accounting for about 30% of the 7MM.

In Japan, the total prevalent population of Hemophilia A was around 5K in 2023, expected to rise during the forecast period.

In the United States, the prevalent cases of Hemophilia A in 2023 were ~3K mild, ~2K moderate, and ~7K severe cases.

In the US, there were ~2K inhibitor cases and ~12K non-inhibitor cases in 2023.

October 11, 2024: Pfizer Inc. announced that the FDA approved HYMPAVZI™ (marstacimab-hncq) for routine prophylaxis in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 and older with Hemophilia A or B, without FVIII or FIX inhibitors.

May 2024: The FDA updated the label for ALTUVIIIO (Antihemophilic Factor), confirming once-weekly dosing offers bleed protection for children with Hemophilia A.

July 2024: The Cure 4 The Kids Foundation reported Nevada’s first successful infusion of Hemgenix, a gene therapy for adult Hemophilia B patients.

July 2024: Pfizer reported a Phase III trial success for its investigational gene therapy giroctocogene fitelparvovec, for Hemophilia A, meeting all primary and secondary endpoints, with 84% of participants maintaining over 5% FVIII activity at 15 months post-infusion.

Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), ApcinteX, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi (Genzyme), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bayer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others.

Therapies: dirloctocogene samoparvovec (RG6357 or SPK-8011), fitusiran (ALN-AT3, SAR-439774), marstacimab (PF-06741086), and others.

The Hemophilia A market is expected to grow steadily, driven by increasing prevalent cases, ongoing research, and the development of new therapies and treatments.

Hemophilia A Overview

Hemophilia A is a genetic bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency or absence of clotting factor VIII, a protein essential for blood clotting. The primary treatment for Hemophilia A has traditionally been factor VIII replacement therapy. Initially, this was achieved through donated whole blood, followed by plasma, and more recently, recombinant human FVIII (rFVIII) therapies, which have significantly transformed the management of the condition. While Hemophilia A is typically diagnosed at birth, in rare cases, it can develop later in life if the immune system produces antibodies that attack and destroy the clotting factors, leading to acquired hemophilia.

The severity of Hemophilia A symptoms can vary widely, ranging from mild to moderate to severe, with the frequency and onset of bleeding episodes influenced by the level of factor VIII and the overall clotting ability of the individual. Bleeding episodes are generally more common in childhood and adolescence, regardless of the severity of the condition, and tend to decrease with age. Diagnosis involves identifying the characteristic symptoms, reviewing the patient's medical history, performing a thorough clinical examination, and conducting specialized laboratory tests. A hemizygous F8 pathogenic variant identified through molecular genetic testing in a male patient confirms the diagnosis of Hemophilia A.

Hemophilia A Epidemiology

The Hemophilia A epidemiology section in the report offers a comprehensive analysis of both historical and forecasted data. It covers the 7MM market, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, with insights spanning from 2020 to 2034. This detailed breakdown provides a clear understanding of the disease's prevalence and trends across key regions.

Hemophilia A Epidemiology Segmentation

The Hemophilia A market report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Pool

Severity-specific Prevalent Pool

Inhibitor-specific Prevalent Pool

Treated Prevalent Pool

Hemophilia A Pipeline Development Activities

The Hemophilia A pipeline segment offers comprehensive insights into ongoing clinical trials across Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also provides an in-depth analysis of the companies dedicated to developing targeted therapeutics for Hemophilia A.

Hemophilia A Therapies and Key Companies

Fitusiran: Sanofi (Alnylam Pharmaceuticals)

Marstacimab: Pfizer

BBM-H803: Belief BioMed

SPK-8011: Roche (Spark Therapeutics)

SerpinPC: Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Mim8: Novo Nordisk

What is the Scope of the Hemophilia A Market Report?

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hemophilia A Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Roche (Spark Therapeutics), ApcinteX, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi (Genzyme), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Bayer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and others.

Key Hemophilia A Therapies: Fitusiran, Marstacimab, BBM-H803, SPK-8011, SerpinPC, Mim8, and others.

Hemophilia A Therapeutic Assessment: Hemophilia A current marketed and Hemophilia A emerging therapies

Hemophilia A Market Dynamics: Hemophilia A market drivers and Hemophilia A market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hemophilia A Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hemophilia A Market Access and Reimbursement

