IoT Technology Market Value Forecasted to Hit $2004.62 Billion by 2034, Driven by 7.8% CAGR

The augmentation of smart home gadgets such as smart speakers or thermostats is a prominent factor driving the IoT technology market.

IoT technology includes a blend of various technologies to render the notion of IoT operational and productive.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IoT technology market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.With a CAGR of 7.8%, the global IoT technology market is expected to reach a value of over USD 2004.62 billion by 2034 from an estimated USD 945.90 billion in 2024.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲?The Internet of Things or IoT connects sensor-issued objects from smart home gadgets to industrial machinery, sanctioning them to interact and portion data. It detects applications in manifold fields involving agriculture, traffic handling, manufacturing, and healthcare.As the aggregate of IoT gadgets evolves, they pledge to transform industries, providing real-time data analysis for enhanced productivity and regulating radically transfiguring daily lives and work schedules. Firms in manufacturing, logistics, and other sectors acquire IoT solutions to enhance operational productivity, predictive sustenance, and supply chain management, thus impacting the IoT technology market growth favorably.

Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, PTC Inc., Qualcomm, and Siemens AG are some of the leading players in the IoT technology market. Prominent market contenders are investing massively in research and development so as to augment their product lines which will assist the market to grow even more. Market contenders are also pledging an assortment of strategic ventures to augment their global footprint with crucial market advancements involving contemporary product instigations, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and elevated funding.

• In April 2024, Qualcomm instigated contemporary Wi-Fi technologies and IoT customized for industrial applications.
• In November 2023, Amazon Web Services and Siemens stretched their alliance to smoothen the association of tangible gadgets with the cloud. The concentration on conservation and renewability is driving the acquisition of IoT technologies to assist in decreasing energy prices and ecological influence.• Growing Urbanization: Urbanization is speeding up worldwide; countries are globally acquiring smart city enterprises and positioning progressive smart city solutions to improve resource handling and functional productivity. The augmentation of interlinked gadgets such as sensors, smart meters, and smart lighting apparatus is crucial in progressing the usefulness and productivity of urban frameworks and services. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on IoT technology market sales.• Rise in Manufacturing Sector: The manufacturing sector is experiencing notable augmentation as firms look for functional scaling and market heterogeneity. Surfacing economies are encountering a rise in industrialization, whereas entrenched markets are funding refurbishment.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?• North America: North America accounted for the largest IoT technology market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to the region having a varied and robust industrial foundation involving manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and agriculture. These sectors are growingly acquiring IoT technologies to enhance productivity, decrease prices, and push invention.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the demand for consumer electronics such as smart home gadgets and wearable technology is surging in Asia Pacific.

By Platform Outlook:
• Device Management
• Application Management
• Network Management

By Services Outlook:
• Professional Services
• Managed Services

By Software Solution Outlook:
• Data Management
• Real-Time Streaming Analytics
• Network Bandwidth Management
• Remote Monitoring
• Security Solution

By Node Component Outlook:
• Processor
• Connectivity IC
• Sensor
• Memory Device
• Logic Device

By End Use Application Outlook:
• Industrial
• Consumer

By Regional Outlook:
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Malaysia
o South Korea
o Indonesia
o Australia
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
o Rest of the Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America

The global IoT technology industry is expected to reach USD 2004.62 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

How much is the IoT technology market?
The market size was valued at USD 945.90 billion in 2024.

What is the growth rate of the IoT technology market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2025-2034.

Which region held the largest market share?
North America had the largest share of the global market.

Which end-use application led the market?
The industrial category dominated the market in 2024. 