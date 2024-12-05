Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Poised for Remarkable Growth from the Forecast Period 2024-2034 | DelveInsight

How are companies like Viatris, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, and Amgen set to revolutionize the Acute Myocardial Infarction market?

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's “Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report provides a comprehensive analysis of Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), delivering a detailed overview of its historical and projected epidemiology. This report also explores evolving market trends and dynamics across major healthcare markets, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan. By offering a blend of insights into current treatment landscapes, unmet needs, and emerging therapies, the report serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders aiming to understand and navigate the complexities of the AMI market.

Key Facts and Analysis of the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report:

The Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) market size in the 7MM was USD 1.6 billion in 2023, and growth is expected during the forecast period.

Total incident cases of AMI in the 7MM were approximately 1.4 billion in 2023.

NSTEMI cases are more prevalent than STEMI, with NSTEMI accounting for approximately 607K cases in the United States in 2023.

In the United States, total incident cases of AMI were estimated at ~822K in 2023, with cases expected to rise by 2034.

In Japan, there were ~45K STEMI and ~34K NSTEMI cases in 2023.

In 2023, the total number of incident cases of AMI in the EU4 and the UK was ~930Kfor males and ~537K for females.

March 2024: The PATHFAST hs-cTnI-II, a breakthrough high-sensitivity troponin assay, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for rapid, accurate diagnosis of myocardial infarction at the point of care.

June 2024: AliveCor received FDA clearance for KAI 12L AI technology and the Kardia 12L ECG System, the first AI-powered handheld 12-lead ECG system capable of detecting serious cardiac conditions, including heart attacks.

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Novo Nordisk, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Recardio, CeleCor Therapeutics, Kancera, CellProthera, BioCardia, Mesoblast, and others.

Selatogrel, Dutogliptin, Olpasiran, FDY-5301, Ziltivekimab, Milvexian, Zalunfiban, KAND567, ProtheraCytes, and others.

The AMI market is expected to grow steadily, driven by increased incident cases, ongoing research, and the introduction of new therapies and diagnostic technologies.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Overview

Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), commonly referred to as a heart attack, occurs when a coronary artery is suddenly obstructed, leading to damage or death of the heart muscle (myocardial necrosis). Symptoms often include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, and excessive sweating. Diagnosis is confirmed using electrocardiography (ECG) and cardiac biomarkers. AMI is categorized into two main types: ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) and non-ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI). While STEMI involves significant ECG changes and full-thickness heart damage, NSTEMI features partial damage without classic ECG abnormalities.

Treatment for AMI focuses on restoring blood flow and minimizing further damage through antiplatelet drugs, anticoagulants, nitrates, beta-blockers, and statins. Reperfusion therapies, such as fibrinolytic drugs, percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), or coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), are essential for STEMI patients. For NSTEMI, PCI or CABG is used depending on the severity of the blockage. Despite advancements in treatment, AMI remains one of the leading causes of death in developed nations, highlighting the ongoing need for innovation in prevention and care.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology

The Acute Myocardial Infarction epidemiology chapter in the report offers a comprehensive analysis of both historical and forecasted data. It covers the 7MM market, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan, with insights spanning from 2020 to 2034. This detailed breakdown provides a clear understanding of the disease's prevalence and trends across key regions.

The Acute Myocardial Infarction market report provides an epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034 across the 7MM, segmented by:

Total Incident Cases

Type-specific Incident Cases

Gender-specific Incident Cases

Acute Myocardial Infarction Pipeline Development Activities

The Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) market report provides a comprehensive analysis of both approved drugs and late-stage pipeline therapeutics, including those in Phase III, Phase IIa, and Phase II trials. This in-depth evaluation highlights the evolving landscape of AMI treatment options.

The drug chapters offer detailed insights into various aspects of AMI clinical trials, such as the therapies' pharmacological mechanisms, regulatory designations, approval statuses, and patent landscapes. They also include a critical assessment of each drug's benefits and limitations. Additionally, the section features the latest news updates and press releases related to AMI treatments, providing a dynamic overview of advancements in this field.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies and Key Companies

JARDIANCE: Boehringer Ingelheim/ Eli Lilly and Company

Selatogrel: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

CSL112: CSL Behring

Dutogliptin: Recardio

Milvexian: Janssen Pharmaceutical/Bristol Myers Squibb

Scope of the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Myocardial Infarction Companies: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Recardio, CeleCor Therapeutics, Kancera, CellProthera and BioCardia, Mesoblast, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others.

Key Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies: Selatogrel, JARDIANCE, CSL112, Dutogliptin, Olpasiran, FDY-5301, Ziltivekimab, Milvexian, Zalunfiban, KAND567, ProtheraCytes, and others.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Myocardial Infarction current marketed and Acute Myocardial Infarction emerging therapies

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Dynamics: Acute Myocardial Infarction market drivers and Acute Myocardial Infarction market barriers.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Acute Myocardial Infarction Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Access and Reimbursement

