Epos Now partners with Ada to empower customers with generative AI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now , a leading point-of-sale and embedded finance platform, is excited to announce the launch of Sidekick, an innovative generative AI agent. Developed using Ada, the world's leading AI customer service platform, Sidekick is designed to empower merchants to mitigate churn, enhance customer engagement, and drive business growth.“Through our strategic investment in advanced Machine Learning algorithms and Natural Language Processing (NLP), Epos Now has brought to life Sidekick, a sophisticated AI agent poised to not only revolutionise the way we connect with our global customer base, but also to empower our customers with generative AI technology to enable their continued success,” said Richard Nolan, Chief Operating Officer at Epos Now. “At Epos Now, we're committed to leveraging disruptive and emerging technologies to solve our customers' challenges”.”Since its implementation, Sidekick has enabled merchants to save over 60,000 human labour hours each month, automate 65% of support demand, and increase customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores by 15%. By streamlining support processes and focusing on proactive customer success strategies, merchants can now dedicate more time to strategic tasks that drive growth.Sidekick is available to customers 24/7 via Epos Now's website, mobile app, and point-of-sale systems through a conversational interface, significantly reducing wait times while delivering quick, precise, and mindful responses to even the most complex inquiries.Epos Now's partnership with Ada brings together two industry leaders to redefine customer success and support. Ada's cutting-edge AI technology complements Epos Now's dedication to innovation and scale, resulting in a platform that reshapes how merchants interact with their customers.Sidekick's capabilities extend beyond traditional customer support tools. By focusing on customer success, Sidekick helps merchants understand their customers better, reduce churn, and enhance loyalty. This advancement holds the potential to revolutionise the customer journey and empowers merchants to utilise generative AI to accelerate their businesses.“At Ada, we are at the frontier of applying AI to customer service, innovating to maximize the performance of AI customer service agents and delivering ongoing value for businesses. Epos Now, a leader in the retail and hospitality space supporting over 80,000 SMB locations in 10 countries, has been with us from the start as an early adopter of generative AI,” said Mike Murchison, CEO of Ada. “Through Sidekick, their AI Agent powered by Ada, they’ve scaled across multiple support channels, automated 65% of their support demand, and increased CSAT by 15%. What’s truly transformative is how Ada accelerates improvement—Epos Now’s results keep getting better, demonstrating how Ada’s AI management platform empowers businesses to unlock greater efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction over time.”Epos Now's dedication to advancing the realm of AI technology is evident in its investment and commitment to championing generative AI. The launch of Sidekick is a strategic milestone in the company's unwavering pursuit of innovation, and will continue to harness the power of disruptive technology for the good of the company's customers."Epos Now operates in a diverse range of industries, and Sidekick allows us to offer personalised, effective solutions to our merchants," added Richard Nolan. "Our goal with AI is to bridge the knowledge gap and empower merchants to thrive in their businesses."About Epos Now:Epos Now, a leading AI-driven point-of-sale and embedded finance platform, operates in 10 countries, including the US, supporting 80,000+ SMB locations. Founded in Norwich in 2011, we empower underserved merchants in retail and hospitality globally, driving their success and enabling them to compete with industry giants.About Ada:Ada is an AI customer service company on a mission to make customer service extraordinary for everyone. Ada makes it easy for businesses to automatically resolve the greatest number of customer service conversations — across channels and languages — with the least amount of effort. Since 2016, Ada has powered more than 4 billion automated customer interactions for brands like Canva, Verizon, monday.com, AirAsia, YETI, and Square. Born in Toronto, Ada serves companies and their customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.