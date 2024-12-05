Battery TIC (Testing Inspection and Certification) Market Expected to Reach USD 89.10 Bn By 2034 with a CAGR of 19.6%

Battery TIC (Testing Inspection and Certification) Market

The growing approval of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other portable gadgets is driving the market demand.

The market plays an important part in verifying the presentation and security of these batteries.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our battery TIC (testing inspection and certification) market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The most recent research study by Polaris Market Research reveals that the battery TIC (testing inspection and certification) market is anticipated to flourish at a stable rate. With a projected CAGR of 19.6%, the market was valued at USD 14.93 billion in 2024. It is ready to grow to USD 89.10 billion by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:With a surge in the demand for electric vehicles, the complete battery market is growing rampantly. With restricted resources obtainable and each manufacturer needing a component of the action, it is important for battery developers to function smarter. Battery testing sanctions the dependability and security of battery-fueled gadgets.Whether it is a car, medical gadget, or smartphone, comprehending a battery's situation is important for prohibiting collapse and maximization performances. Testing plays a crucial part in speeding up production and sustaining justifiable manufacturing prices. The usage of batteries in industrial applications such as forklifts, drones, and automated guided vehicles is pushing the battery TIC (testing inspection and certification) market demand.

• Bureau Veritas• DEKRA• DNV GL• Eurofins Scientific• Intertek Group plc• SGS SA• TUV Rheinland• TUV NORD GROUP• TUV SUD.• UL LLC

• Escalating Inventions: The growing inventions such as solid-state batteries, lithium-sulfur batteries, and alternate progressive battery chemistries need to be upgraded. TIC deals with sanctioning security and presentation. Additionally, sectors such as data centers, telecommunication, and medical gadgets are growingly dependent on extensive, dependable batteries to sanction ongoing power supply, boosting the demand for battery TIC (testing inspection and certification) market growth.• Growing Acquisition of Electric Car: The growing acquisition of electric vehicles is notably driving the demand for the market. For instance, as per the EIA, the electric car market disclosed strong growth, with over 14 million sales in 2023. The market share for electric cars commensurate to aggregate sales elevated from roughly 4% in 2020 to 18% in 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, the electric vehicle industry outlined a notable rise with over 3 million units disbursed, labeling an outstanding 25% sure in contrast to a correlating period in the previous year.• Expansion of Green Sources: The augmentation of green sources such as solar and wind power calls for methodical energy reservation solutions. For instance, the US battery storage bounced from 47 MW in 2010 to 17,380 MW in 2023. This needs conscientious TIC procedures to sanction that batteries utilized in these systems encounter strict security, presentation and administrative directives.

By Standard and Certification Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2020 - 2034)• EMC Testing• Performance Testing• Safety Testing• Electrical Testing• Mechanical Testing• Environmental Testing• Other Testing• OthersBy Battery Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2020 - 2034)• Lead Acid• Lithium-Ion• Nickel Metal Hydride• OthersBy Service Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2020 - 2034)• Testing• Inspection• CertificationBy Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2020 - 2034)• Consumer Electronics• Electric Vehicles• Industrial Equipment• Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles• Others• The battery TIC (testing inspection and certification) market segmentation is based on standard and certification type, battery type, service type, application, and region.• By application analysis, the industrial equipment segment held the largest market share. This is due to speedy industrialization in surfacing countries. Industrial tools frequently function in ambiances where reliability and continuous power are important.• By type analysis, the lithium-ion battery segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. Lithium-ion batteries are broadly utilized in consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables due to their elevated energy solidity and prolonged life cycle.

The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the battery TIC (testing inspection and certification) market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of notable funding in infrastructure advancements especially in conveyance and energy sectors. Additionally, the growing population and speedy urbanization in nations such as China, India, and Southeast Asia caused escalated demand for healthcare services and medical gadgets.• North America: North America is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's requirement for progressive TIC services to verify contemporary technologies and sanction they encounter industry standards fuels the regional market expansion.

The global battery TIC (Testing Inspection and Certification) industry is expected to reach USD 89.10 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

How much is the battery TIC (testing inspection and certification) market?The market size was valued at USD 14.93 billion in 2024.What is the growth rate of the battery TIC (testing inspection and certification) market?The global market is projected to register at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period 2025-2034.Which region held the largest market share?Asia Pacific had the largest share of the global market.Which application led the market?The industrial equipment category dominated the market in 2024. 