China: The 18th IHL Moot Court concludes in Guilin, CUPL claims victory for the sixth time
The Winning Team: China University of Political Science and Law
The Runner-up Team: Jilin University
The Second Runner-up Team: Shandong University, Weihai
The fourth ranking team: Peking University
Best Mooters
The Best Oralist in the Final Round: TIAN Yihan, China University of Political Science and Law
The Best Prosecutor in the General Rounds: XU Huashi, Guangzhou University
The Best Defence Counsel in the General Rounds: TIAN Yihan, China University of Political Science and Law
The Next Best Prosecutor in the General Rounds: LIU Yujie, Jilin University
The Next Best Defence Counsel in the General Rounds: ZHU Ruixian, Shandong University, Weihai
Best Memorial
The Best Memorial (Prosecution): Shandong University of Finance and Economics
China University of Political Science and Law
The Best Memorial (Defence): East China University of Political Science and Law
The Next Best Memorial (Prosecution): Shandong University, Weihai
The Next Best Memorial (Defence): Shandong University
First Prize
China University of Political Science and Law
Jilin University
East China University of Political Science and Law
Shandong University, Weihai
Tongji University
Peking University
Shandong University
Beijing Foreign Studies University
Second prize
Guangzhou University
Guangdong University of Foreign Studies
China Foreign Affairs University
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Southwest University of Political Science & Law
Soochow University
Nankai University
Shanghai University of International Business and Economics
Sun Yat-sen University
Shenzhen University
Third prize
Ningbo University
Shandong University of Finance and Economics
Peking University School of Transnational Law
Nanjing University
Macau University of Science and Technology
Ocean University of China
University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
Guilin University of Electronic Technology
Guangdong Ocean University
Huazhong University of Science and Technology
Tianjin Normal University
Jiangsu University
Yantai University
Guangxi Normal University
