China: The 18th IHL Moot Court concludes in Guilin, CUPL claims victory for the sixth time



The Winning Team: China University of Political Science and Law

The Runner-up Team: Jilin University

The Second Runner-up Team: Shandong University, Weihai

The fourth ranking team: Peking University

Best Mooters



The Best Oralist in the Final Round: TIAN Yihan, China University of Political Science and Law

The Best Prosecutor in the General Rounds: XU Huashi, Guangzhou University

The Best Defence Counsel in the General Rounds: TIAN Yihan, China University of Political Science and Law

The Next Best Prosecutor in the General Rounds: LIU Yujie, Jilin University

The Next Best Defence Counsel in the General Rounds: ZHU Ruixian, Shandong University, Weihai

Best Memorial

The Best Memorial (Prosecution): Shandong University of Finance and Economics

China University of Political Science and Law

The Best Memorial (Defence): East China University of Political Science and Law

The Next Best Memorial (Prosecution): Shandong University, Weihai

The Next Best Memorial (Defence): Shandong University

First Prize

China University of Political Science and Law

Jilin University

East China University of Political Science and Law

Shandong University, Weihai

Tongji University

Peking University

Shandong University

Beijing Foreign Studies University



Second prize

Guangzhou University

Guangdong University of Foreign Studies

China Foreign Affairs University

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Southwest University of Political Science & Law

Soochow University

Nankai University

Shanghai University of International Business and Economics

Sun Yat-sen University

Shenzhen University



Third prize

Ningbo University

Shandong University of Finance and Economics

Peking University School of Transnational Law

Nanjing University

Macau University of Science and Technology

Ocean University of China

University of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences

Guilin University of Electronic Technology

Guangdong Ocean University

Huazhong University of Science and Technology

Tianjin Normal University

Jiangsu University

Yantai University

Guangxi Normal University