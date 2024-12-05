LEAP 2025 Takes Bold Step ‘Into New Worlds’

His Excellency Faisal Al Khamisi, Chairman of Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP)

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- : Saudi Arabia’s global award-winning tech event, LEAP, is poised to break new ground when a newly enriched and revamped fourth edition returns from February 9-12 at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre in Malham.Being held under the theme ‘Into New Worlds,’ LEAP 2025 will be the pioneering tech event’s first ticketed outing to date, encompassing a higher percentage of influential industry attendees to elevate business networking and investment opportunities across the technology landscape.LEAP 2025 is co-organised by Tahaluf and the Ministry for Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) – a joint venture between Informa PLC, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) and Events Investment Fund. This year’s event will deliver advanced features, including a new series of ‘LEAP Nights’ activities, the return of DeepFest, a dedicated Tech Arena, a SportsTech Track and a commitment to hosting and enhancing innovation across multiple sectors such as space, gaming, education, and smart cities, over 20 stages.Tahaluf expects the fourth edition to witness a surge in valued interactions between exhibitors and visitors, as LEAP 2025 guests engage with more than 680 start-ups, 1000-plus expert speakers, and over 1,800 global tech brands.Exciting new content and experiences for LEAP 2025LEAP 2025 will feature more exclusive experiences for attendees with the focus on connecting the right people with the world’s latest and most exciting technologies.A brand new SportsTech Track will see the world of sports meet the latest tech trends. Attendees will be able to step into the future of sports and experience live demos, industry announcements, and the latest technology innovations from clubs, industry leaders, and pioneers of the sector. Confirmed speakers include Patrice Evra, the successful entrepreneur and former Manchester United forward and France national team captain, who makes his return to LEAP, as well as Mathieu Pierre Flamini, also a former French professional footballer and co-founder of GF Biochemicals.The Tech Arena is also a new addition for LEAP 2025, where attendees will witness live product demos, get hands-on with prototypes, and see cutting-edge technology in action. The Tech Arena will host a lineup of interactive engagements, connecting participants directly with tomorrow’s breakthrough technologies and innovations.The Startup Stage will see LEAP dedicate a platform to the brightest innovators and startups. Whether attendees are pitching, networking, or exploring, the Startup Stage will be the place where ideas take flight, and the future of tech unfolds.LEAP 2025 is expanding beyond the convention halls this year with LEAP Nights. Attendees can immerse themselves in Riyadh’s vibrant cultural scene, with an exciting lineup of dinners, meetups, and live entertainment. LEAP Nights will provide participants with the perfect backdrop for networking, socializing, and soaking in the city’s pulse — all whilst forging new connections across the global tech community.LEAP 2025 will also offer enhanced matchmaking, investor-to-investor workshops, and more mentorship sessions. Attendees can be a part of LEAP’s investor and startup ecosystem, bringing more than 1,500 global investors and startups to Riyadh in February. The Investor Program consists of dedicated lounges, an exclusive area designed for investors to connect with General Partners, Limited Partners, Funds of Funds, and a matchmaking zone with personalised networking spaces.International Tech Heavyweights Return to RiyadhMany notable international figures are already confirmed for LEAP 2025 including: Ken Kutaragi, the former Chairman and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment - as PlayStation celebrated its 30th birthday on December 4th; Javier Tebas, President of LA LIGA, Spain’s professional football league; Connie Chan, General Partner of Andreessen Horowitz; Andrea Vena, Chief Climate and Sustainability Officer of the European Space Agency and Alex Hirschi, Chairwoman of Supercar Blondie.LEAP 2025 will also see the return of familiar guest speakers and global technology stalwarts, including Arvind Krishna, the Chairman and CEO of IBM, who attended last year. Previous editions of LEAP have featured renowned tech specialists such as Eric Yuan, Founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications; Shou Chew, CEO of TikTok and Mo Gawdat - the former Chief Business Officer of Google and renowned tech commentator.Attendees can expect more speakers and exhibitors of this calibre as LEAP continues to cement its reputation as the prime location for connecting technology’s thought leaders and pioneers, with 75 percent of conference speakers travelling to Saudi Arabia to participate.His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology, emphasized LEAP’s role in defining the Kingdom’s future:“LEAP has made an outstanding contribution to the realisation of the Saudi Vision 2030 goals and has rightly positioned the country as a global technology hub. The decision to move to a ticketed format this year makes LEAP more of an exclusive experience for attendees and relevant to today’s global technology elite. LEAP 2025 will showcase exceptional technology innovations, business opportunities and content - ensuring Saudi Arabia becomes the world’s undisputed technology aggregator.”Faisal Alkhamisi, Chairman of the SAFCP, said the new LEAP 2025 initiatives reflected the event’s role in mirroring the rapid pace of tech industry developments and hinted at even more to come:“Over the past three years, LEAP has evolved at a rocket-fuelled pace, playing a critical role in nurturing talent, creativity, and investment. Yet, this is just the beginning. LEAP will continue to reflect the ever-changing tech landscape and inspire pioneers from across the globe.”Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, Saudi Arabia’s largest B2B event organiser and organiser of iconic brands LEAP, Cityscape, and Black Hat MEA, explained: “By transforming LEAP, we are creating a more curated experience. Transitioning to a ticketed model will allow exhibitors and participants to benefit from direct access to a highly engaged and laser-focused audience, leading to more meaningful collaborations and business opportunities. This change reflects our commitment to delivering an event that continues to set the gold standard for tech innovation globally.“In the space of just three years, LEAP delivered an incredible public and private onsite investment totaling more than US$27.5 billion, set ever higher benchmarks for tech events worldwide, and delivered economic impact that stretched well beyond the exhibition and conference floors. With our new strategically focussed format, we expect to accelerate the investment stream and supercharge innovation.”For more information on the event and ticket options, visit onegiantleap.com

