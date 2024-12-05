Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Will Witness Growth with Emerging Therapies by 2034 | DelveInsight

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

The Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor market is projected to experience rapid growth due to the growing prevalence of inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease and psoriasis is a key factor driving the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitor market. Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitors are commonly used in gastroenterology, dermatology, and rheumatology for the treatment of various immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. Globally, the prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is about 0.5-24.5 cases of ulcerative colitis per 100,000 person-years and 0.1-16 cases of Crohn's disease per 100,000 person-years, and overall, the IBD prevalence is 396 cases per 100,000 people each year. Thus, the increasing number of cases of inflammatory diseases increases the demand for TNF alpha inhibitors, contributing to the growth of the TNF alpha inhibitors market.

Key Takeaways from the Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market:

• As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

• Leading Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor companies such as HanAll Biopharma Co.Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Biotech lnc., Merck & co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, LEO Pharma A/S, Biogen Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Bionovis SA, UCB S.A, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Samsung Bioepis Co.Ltd., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., LG Life Sciences Ltd., MedImmune LLC, AryoGen Pharmed Co.Ltd., Ablynx NV, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals lnc., EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals lnc., Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, The Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Ipsen S.A., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Mylan N.V., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hospira Inc., Apotex Inc, among others are developing novel Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor that can be available in the Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor market in the coming years.

• Tharimmune, Inc. is developing INT-023/TH023, an oral anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody. On September 16, 2024, Tharimmune acquired global exclusive rights for its development from Intract Pharma, aiming to improve the delivery and efficacy of TNF-α inhibitors for gastrointestinal and systemic inflammatory disorders.

• TNF Pharmaceuticals product, MYMD-1®, recently showed positive Phase 2 study results, demonstrating significant reductions in TNF-α and related biomarkers. Plans are in place to initiate Phase 3 trials, focusing on sarcopenia and other chronic inflammatory conditions.

• Sanofi pipeline includes several candidates targeting inflammatory indications, such as SAR444336 and SAR445399. As of October 25, 2024, Sanofi’s pipeline features 78 clinical-stage projects, with a strong focus on immunology and inflammation.

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Dynamics

The TNF-alpha inhibitor market is driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel diseases. These biologics, including infliximab, adalimumab, and etanercept, have demonstrated high efficacy in managing chronic inflammation, making them a cornerstone in autoimmune disease therapy.

However, the market faces challenges such as the high cost of treatment and the risk of side effects, which may limit patient access. The entry of biosimilars, including adalimumab and infliximab variants, is reshaping the competitive landscape by offering more affordable alternatives and increasing market penetration in cost-sensitive regions.

Emerging trends include advancements in drug delivery, such as subcutaneous formulations, and the development of next-generation biologics targeting TNF-alpha with improved safety profiles. With ongoing innovation and expanding indications, the TNF-alpha inhibitor market is poised for sustained growth, particularly in developing economies with improving healthcare access.

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Treatment Market

The TNF-alpha inhibitors market is relatively competitive, with many prominent competitors. In terms of market share, a few major competitors currently dominate the industry. Some major players are purchasing other businesses in order to strengthen their global market positions, whilst others are developing new items. With the clearance of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2019, Amgen added another blockbuster medicine, AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), to its current portfolio of biosimilar drugs. As of the reference product, Remicade (infliximab), the AVSOLA has been authorized for all indications of chronic inflammatory diseases, which is projected to boost the global TNF inhibitors market in the years to come.

Key Emerging Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor and Companies

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies is expected to significantly reshape the Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor market in the coming years. As these advanced treatments continue to develop and receive regulatory approval, they are likely to set new standards of care and create opportunities for both medical innovation and economic growth.

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Overview

Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha inhibitors are biologic drugs that target and neutralize TNF-alpha, a pro-inflammatory cytokine involved in the immune response. TNF-alpha plays a key role in promoting inflammation and tissue damage in autoimmune and inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and psoriasis.

TNF-alpha inhibitors work by binding to TNF-alpha, preventing its interaction with receptors on cell surfaces. This mechanism reduces inflammation and halts the progression of tissue damage. Commonly used TNF-alpha inhibitors include infliximab, etanercept, adalimumab, certolizumab pegol, and golimumab. These agents are administered via injection or infusion, with dosing schedules tailored to the specific drug and condition.

While highly effective, TNF-alpha inhibitors are associated with risks such as increased susceptibility to infections, including tuberculosis, and potential adverse effects like injection site reactions, hepatotoxicity, and demyelinating disorders. Routine monitoring and screening for latent infections are essential before and during treatment.

These therapies have revolutionized the management of autoimmune diseases, significantly improving quality of life for many patients. However, they are not suitable for everyone, and treatment decisions should be guided by a healthcare professional based on the patient’s clinical condition.

Scope of the Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Report Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Companies: HanAll Biopharma Co.Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Biotech lnc., Merck & co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis International AG, Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, LEO Pharma A/S, Biogen Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Bionovis SA, UCB S.A, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Samsung Bioepis Co.Ltd., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., LG Life Sciences Ltd., MedImmune LLC, AryoGen Pharmed Co.Ltd., Ablynx NV, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Momenta Pharmaceuticals lnc., EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals lnc., Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, The Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gilead Sciences Inc., Ipsen S.A., Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Mylan N.V., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hospira Inc., Apotex Inc and others.

• Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies

• Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Drugs

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

• Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Key Insights

2. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor

4. Key Events

5. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Forecast Methodology

6. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

7. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor: Background and Overview

8. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Target Patient Pool

9. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Marketed Drugs

10. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Emerging Drugs

11. Seven Major Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Analysis

12. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement

13. SWOT Analysis

14. KOL Views

15. Tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha Inhibitor Unmet Needs

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight

