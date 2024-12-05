SECNAV Holds All Hands Call Aboard Boxer with Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

“We were honored to host the Secretary of the Navy onboard America’s Golden Gator with our hard-working Sailors and the San Diego waterfront,” said Boxer Commanding Officer Capt. Jason Tumlinson. “We deployed and accomplished several complex exercises, conducted cooperative events with partner nations and assisted in humanitarian efforts in support of regional and national security. It is a fantastic opportunity to have the honorable Secretary Del Toro onboard to recognize the crew and to meet and recognize a legend, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

Secretary Del Toro served 22 years in the United States Navy, a career that included a series of critical appointments and numerous tours of duty at sea. He leads nearly one million Sailors, Marines, reservists, and civilian personnel stationed around the globe.

A crowd of over 500 service members from across the San Diego waterfront gathered on the flight deck as Secretary Del Toro thanked the crew for their service during their recent deployment to the Pacific Fleet and all Sailors and Marines for their dedication to the Constitution.

Following his remarks to the crowd, Secretary Del Toro presented the former governor with the Department of the Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award.

“As one of Hollywood’s most influential leaders, Mr. Schwarzenegger has been a powerful advocate for our nation’s Military,” said Secretary Del Toro. “The result has been a more accurate portrayal of our Navy and military in major motion pictures, documentaries, and television series, and even more importantly, a greater understanding of the honor, courage, commitment and sacrifice of service members, veterans and their families.”

The Navy Distinguished Public Service Award is the highest recognition that the Secretary of the navy may award to a civilian not employed by the Department of the Navy. The award is presented to honor individuals who have carried out acts of valor or heroism or who have demonstrated exceptionally outstanding service of substantial and long-term benefit to the Navy, Marine Corps or the Department of the Navy as a whole.

Schwarzenegger addressed the crew and acknowledged the crowd for being real action heroes.

“Ever since I came to this country, people ask me why this country is great,” said Schwarzenegger. “I tell them, it is because of you – the members of the military. It is because of you that people come from all over the world to become somebody. I can relate with that. America gave me the chance to become a bodybuilder and a governor. You know what it means to be tough because you risk your life for this country. That to me is tough. I tell people the people who serve in the military are the true heroes, I only play one in movies.”

Schwarzenegger, one of Hollywood’s most influential leaders, was recognized for his exceptional contributions to the United States Navy as a powerful advocate for the Nation’s military. Understanding the important role the entertainment media can play in helping close the gap in the country’s natural connections between communities and their military, Schwarzenegger and his institute, the University of Southern California’s Schwarzenegger Institute, hosted regular roundtables and information sessions between military leaders and leading Hollywood producers, directors, screenwriters and actors. The result has been a more accurate portrayal of our Navy and military in major motion pictures, documentaries, and television series, and even more importantly, a greater understanding of the honor, courage, commitment and sacrifice of service members, veterans and their families.

Following the ceremony, Secretary Del Toro and Schwarzenegger engaged with the crew and the waterfront to personally thank them for their service.

Sailors assigned to Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit returned to homeport in San Diego after completing a 5-month deployment to U.S. 7th and 3rd Fleet area of operations.

Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Commissioned February 11, 1995, Boxer is the sixth ship to bear the name. Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and 1,800 Marines.