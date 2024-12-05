European Flooring Group Introduces Breakthrough “Preservation Program” for their Award-winning Hardwood Floors

New Preservation Program Legno Bastone experts Leading Interior Designers

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Flooring Group of Companies is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Preservation Program, designed to ensure the beauty and longevity of its unique hardwood floors.

With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, the program provides unparalleled care and maintenance solutions tailored to the specific needs of this incredible hardwood flooring.

The Preservation Program offers an exclusive suite of services, including:

• Professional Deep Cleaning: Certified Legno Bastone professionals use advanced techniques to detail and preserve the floor’s natural beauty.

• Touchup & Repairs: Legno Bastone experts will evaluate the entire floor. Then, touchups and minor repairs will be completed.

• Furniture: Don’t worry! The professionals at European Flooring will move light furniture, protect your belongings, and peel back area rugs to access high traffic areas.

• Protection & Enhancement: Trained experts will apply a double layer of maintenance oil over your cleaned floors. This process ensures that your floors remain enriched, enhancing their overall beauty and providing a fresh coat of protection.

• Warranty: To rejuvenate most hardwood floors, the typical process involves sanding them down, applying a color stain, and then adding a fresh coat of protection. This can be an expensive endeavor that needs to be repeated every few years, depending on the wear and tear.

Additionally, it releases harmful chemicals into the air, and sanding your floors can void the finish warranty. Our Preservation Program eliminates the need for sanding, allowing you to maintain your finish warranty for the lifetime of your floors.

“Hardwood floors are more than just a design element—they are an investment and a testament to a home’s character,” said Andrew Cohen, Managing Partner at European Flooring Group. “Our Preservation Program is a game-changer for homeowners, offering them peace of mind while keeping their floors stunning and functional for years to come.”

With decades of expertise in hardwood flooring, European Flooring Group has been a trusted partner for homeowners across the region. The introduction of the Preservation Program reflects the company’s dedication to not only delivering exquisite floors but also ensuring their lasting beauty.

“Homeowners who join the Preservation Program will enjoy priority access to our factory-trained flooring experts, exclusive discounts on services, and the confidence that their hardwood floors are in exceptional hands.” Andrew Cohen

For more information about the Preservation Program, please visit europeanflooring.com or contact us at 1-888-995-9433

About European Flooring Group

European Flooring Group of Companies is a leader in premium Legno Bastone hardwood flooring, offering an extensive range of European-crafted floors renowned for their quality, sustainability, and timeless beauty. With a passion for innovation and client satisfaction, the company continues to redefine excellence in the flooring industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.