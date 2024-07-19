Luxury home features hardwood from europeanflooring.com European Flooring of Palm Beach offers the perfect pet-friendly wood floors Installation & Fitting Teams from European Flooring of Miami

Industry leaders emphasize innovative materials and sophisticated finishes to meet the demands of discerning high-end buyers

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami's high-end real estate market is looking more enticing with each day, as several renowned names in the luxury sphere are diversifying the city’s skyline with landmark developments. Among the most eagerly awaited are Dolce & Gabbana Residences, Vita at Grove Isle, and Shore Club Miami Beach, each promising buyers all the features and amenities they need to live “an extraordinary waterfront life”.

These prestigious projects, developed by globally-renowned firms JDS Development, CMC Group, and Robert A.M. Stern Architects, respectively, are poised to set new benchmarks in Miami’s luxury living landscape. As high-net-worth buyers anticipate the unveiling of these properties, industry experts are keen to see if they will fully meet expectations by incorporating the latest design trends and premium materials.

The Dolce & Gabbana Residences, in particular, are generating significant buzz as the fashion brand's first residences in the US and only their second in the world. Luxury homeowners are especially interested to see if Dolce & Gabbana can translate their luxury craftsmanship from fashion into real estate and interior design.

Rosana Fleming, one of the city’s leading interior designers and founder of her eponymous design firm, shares her insights on these upcoming developments: "Miami has always been a hotspot for luxury real estate, and these new projects like Dolce & Gabbana Residences and Vita at Grove Isle are exciting additions. The true test will be in the details and the quality of materials used. Today's luxury buyers are very particular about their preferences — I’m noticing more and more with my clients that they’re placing higher emphasis on craftsmanship as well as aesthetic."

In a market where sustainable living and cutting-edge design are becoming increasingly important, experts observe that luxury homeowners are seeking a blend of timeless elegance and modern innovation. The trend towards open floor plans continues, promoting seamless transitions between spaces and a cohesive aesthetic throughout the home. As a result, luxury homeowners are looking for materials and finishes that offer optimal levels of versatility.

The integration of biophilic design elements, which connect indoor spaces with nature, and state-of-the-art home technologies is becoming the norm. This dual focus on traditional sophistication and forward-thinking design is defining the new era of luxury living; high-end buyers and industry experts alike are seeking out classic materials that are enhanced with cutting-edge features for increased durability and longevity.

"A lot of people imagine an elegant look when they think of luxury, but those who are in the game know that substance is everything,” explains Fleming. “Before I start working with any material or supplier, I do my homework to find out as much as I can about the craftsmanship of the product. For example, my go-to supplier for flooring has become European Flooring of Miami. Their Legno Bastone hardwood is stunning, but it also goes above and beyond market standard by being engineered with a marine-grade core and finished with a specialized natural coating. They’re incredibly durable and climate-resistant, which is great for Miami’s climate, plus they have the legacy of five generations of European craftsmanship behind them. These are the kinds of features that discerning buyers expect in high-end properties."

Research from top luxury real estate and design firms, such as Timothy Corrigan Inc. and the Marie Babin Team, highlights other trends driving the market, including smart home technology integration, customized decor and furniture, rich textures, and multifunctional spaces. Luxury homeowners seek properties that accommodate these features, creating versatile living environments that adapt to their lifestyles while maintaining high standards of style and practicality.

"It’s encouraging to see a shift towards sustainable luxury, which means more than just eco-friendly features," Fleming adds. "I’ve been in the industry a long time, and have seen a lot of design trends come and go. Nowadays, it appears that homeowners are thinking of the future in the best way possible: they want the new technologies that will simplify and improve their life, but they’re also looking for foundational elements and materials that will stand the test of time in terms of style and strength. Materials like wood, stone, and marble are time-honored choices — as long as they come from the right source.”

With indoor-outdoor living spaces offering breathtaking views, exclusive amenities that promote a healthy lifestyle, and locations in highly-coveted neighborhoods (Vita at Grove Isle offers residents next-level privacy as a secluded island residence), Miami's new luxury developments are attracting significant attention from affluent buyers. However, specific details regarding residential features, such as flooring and appliance suppliers, remain under wraps.

"Unsurprisingly, Dolce & Gabbana Residences promise handmade Italian craftsmanship within their spaces, but they haven’t disclosed all of the brands and suppliers they are working with,” remarks Fleming. “I would love to see them work with another Italian heritage brand like Legno Bastone to elevate their status and stay true to their word. I’ve also got my eye on the new Shore Club. Robert A.M. Stern and his group have created so many iconic hotels and residents across the globe, but as of now there is not a lot of information about the materials and finishes that will be used in this new development.”

As Miami’s luxury market continues to attract sophisticated buyers, real estate and design experts will be closely monitoring these anticipated developments for updates and insights.