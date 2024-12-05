Premier Mandla Ndlovu visits site of illegal mining in Sabie, 5 Dec

The Mpumalanga Premier, Mr. Mandla Ndlovu is to visit the site of illegal mining at Sabie, in Thaba Chweu Local Municipality. Several illegal miners suspected of mining gold underground, have been trapped and three have died. A search and rescue operation is underway.

Security personnel operating in that area identified the site during a routine patrol. The Premier’s visit seeks to monitor the area and to engage members of the of the search and rescue operation, including the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the security personnel.

This will be a second incident of illegal mining site to be visited by Mr. Ndlovu in the Thaba Chweu Local Municipality this year. In September this year, he visited Pilgrim’s Rest where a group of illegal were arrested. He was accompanied by MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Mr. Jacky Macie and the Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS, Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi.

The Premier is concerned about the activities of illegal mining in the province and the inherent risks to human lives. He is optimistic that through Operation Vala Umgodi, a campaign spearheaded by the SAPS to clamp down illegal mining, the war against the outlawed activities is winnable.

The Premier’s details for the visit are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 5 December 2024

Time: 08h00

Venue: Sabie, in Thaba Chweu Local Municipality.

Members of the media are invited.

