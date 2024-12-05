Sense the World, Create the Future – 2024 Sensors Summit

2024 Sensors Summit 2024 Sensors Summit

BEIJING, CHINA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Sensors Summit opened on December 1st, 2024, in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, Central China. The conference, under the guidance of the People's Government of Henan Province, was hosted by the People's Government of Zhengzhou City and jointly organized by the China Instrument and Control Society and the Management Committee of Zhengzhou High-tech Zone. The event brought together influential experts, academics, industry leaders, and researchers from around the world to discuss the latest advancements, industry trends, and key issues within the field of sensors through speeches and high-level dialogues.At the opening ceremony, the "Zhengzhou Declaration" was released, emphasizing the principles of "strengthening technological innovation and integrated development; emphasizing applications and driving coordinated development; adhering to mutual benefit and win-win outcomes; pursuing open development; promoting industrial integration and sustainable development; and accelerating low-carbon transformation and green development." The declaration calls for industry collaboration to advance technological innovation, ensuring the security and stability of industrial and supply chains, and fostering the continuous and healthy development of the global sensor industry, economy, and society.The event also saw the release of the "2024 Development Report of the Top Ten Sensor Parks," highlighting the leading sensor parks in China. Among them, Zhengzhou High-tech Industrial Development Zone ranked fourth nationwide and first in Central China.In addition, the summit hosted an economic meeting and a series of exhibitions showcasing innovation and providing a platform for companies in the global sensor industry to network and collaborate.

