Malaga TechPark awarded NG certification

MALAGA, SPAIN, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, Malaga TechPark was awarded NG Building certification, becoming one of the first batch of parks obtaining NG certification. NG buildings and parks have already distributed in Spain, Belgium, Germany, France, Sweden, the United States and Chile worldwide.Different from NG certification of the enterprise end, NG Building certification evaluation system is based on NG certification evaluation system and EU Taxonomy, Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), the International Green Low Carbon Eco-Park Evaluation Methodology, and the International Greenhouse Gas Emission Verification Standard, which is a new generation of international certification for building and park.Malaga TechPark is the largest technology park in Europe，which is the headquarters of International Association of Science Parks and Innovation Regions (IASP).As a representative of European parks，this NG certification is a demonstrate of its commitment to green and low-carbon development, and expected to bring more EU projects and funding support, further enhance its global influence as a global technology highland, and reflect Spanish government's commitment to EU green transition goals.

