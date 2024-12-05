Gregory S Gallopoulos joins the Justice Technology, Ltd. board of directors

Justice Technology

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justice Technology, Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory S Gallopoulos to the board of directors.

Mr. Gallopoulos brings vast experience to the board of directors of Justice Technology. He is certain to play a significant role in advising Justice Technology.

Mr. Gallopoulos currently holds the positions of Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of General Dynamics Corporation. Prior to joining General Dynamics, Mr. Gallopoulos was a partner of Jenner & Block LLP, concentrating on complex litigation. He also served as the firm's Managing Partner.

Mr. Gallopoulos serves as a trustee or director of various not-for-profit organizations currently including the Washington National Opera, the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, WETA, Anatolia College, the Supreme Court Historical Society, and the International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution.

Mr. Gallopoulos earned a Bachelor’s degree, with highest distinction, from University of Michigan and a Juris Doctorate degree, magna cum laude, from University of Michigan Law School.

Justice Technology, Ltd. is a company at the intersection of law and technology. Justice Technology has invented and has developed a unique platform for document authentication and protection suitable for organizations that require maximum security such as public and private companies, law firms, other professional organizations, banks, insurance companies, and government agencies.

