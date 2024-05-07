Steven Kay joins the Justice Technology, Ltd. board of directors

Justice Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justice Technology, Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment to the board of directors of Mr. Steven Kay.

Steven Kay brings his experience as a lawyer, investor and CEO to our Board of Directors. He is certain to play a significant role in the success of Justice Technology.

Steven Kay is the Founder and Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global, a prominent EB-5 Regional Center, as well as Managing Partner of Urbanite Capital.

Steven Kay was a founding member of the respected San Francisco law firm, Kay & Merkle, LLP, specializing in real estate and business transactions. During his time at the firm, Mr. Kay represented the San Francisco 49ers and established sports figures Reggie Jackson, Bill Walsh, and Mike Shanahan.

His expertise extends to real estate development, having worked with entities such as Lennar Homes, Lennar Community Builders, and Five Point Holdings, LLC.

Mr. Kay serves as a special advisor to government leaders in San Francisco and California. Notably, he shares office space with former San Francisco Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr., collaborating on various matters related to gaming, transportation, and housing.

Mr. Kay has a JD from the University of San Francisco (1966) and a BA from the University of California, Berkeley (1963). Mr. Kay has also been a guest lecturer at the Practicing Law Institute (PLI).

Justice Technology Ltd. is a company at the intersection of law and technology. Justice Technology has invented and is developing a unique platform for document authentication and protection suitable for organizations that require maximum security such as law firms and other professional organizations, banks, insurance companies, and government agencies.