Aventis Graduate School and University of Chichester Join Forces to Launch 4 Career-Focused Master’s Degrees

Aventis Graduate School proudly announces its strategic partnership with the renowned University of Chichester, UK, to launch 4 career-focused Master's degrees.

By combining our expertise with Chichester’s renowned academic excellence, we are offering transformative educational opportunities that will benefit both individuals and organizations.” — Professor Malick Sy, Academic Director

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School, a premier institution renowned for delivering transformative higher education in Singapore, proudly announces its strategic partnership with the renowned University of Chichester, UK. Together, they are launching four innovative Master’s degree programs designed to meet the evolving demands of professionals and employers in Singapore and the region.

These specialized programs offer a unique blend of academic rigor and practical application:

1) Master of Science in Human Resource Management & Organizational Psychology: This program empowers students to lead and transform organizations through evidence-based strategies, fostering high-performance cultures and driving business success.

2) Master of Arts in Inclusive Special Education: This program prepares educators and professionals to create inclusive learning environments, ensuring that all students, regardless of their abilities, can thrive and reach their full potential.

3) Master of Science in Health Psychology: This program equips students to address complex health challenges by applying psychological principles to promote well-being and prevent illness.

A Powerful Partnership

This collaboration between Aventis Graduate School and the University of Chichester brings together the best of both worlds:

• Top-Class Curriculum: Rigorous academic programs delivered by experienced faculty.

• Practical Application: Hands-on learning opportunities to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world situations.

• International Perspective: Exposure to diverse cultures and international best practices.

• Career Advancement: Specialized skills and qualifications to enhance employability and career progression.

By investing in these Master's programs, professionals can gain a competitive edge, unlock new opportunities, and contribute to Singapore's continued growth and development. "This partnership with the University of Chichester marks a significant milestone for Aventis Graduate School," said Professor Malick Sy, Academic Director. "By combining our expertise with Chichester's renowned academic excellence, we are offering transformative educational opportunities that will benefit both individuals and organizations."

About Aventis Graduate School Singapore:

Aventis Graduate School is a leading graduate school dedicated to the professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Founded in 2007, the institution has been the pioneer of professional and leadership development, actively shaping global leaders, transforming organizations, and paving the way for high-impact graduate education. Aventis Graduate School is registered with the Executive MBA Council (EMBA Council), AACSB Business Education Alliance, SkillsFuture Singapore, and the International Association of Counselling (IAC). Aventis Graduate School collaborates with leading universities across the UK and Australia to offer an extensive suite of over 45 postgraduate programs, ranging from AI to cybersecurity to human resources to business to finance, and many more. As of January 2023, Aventis Graduate School has more than 3,000 successful graduates and 60,000 learners from 35 nations across the world.

About University of Chichester:

The University of Chichester is a renowned UK institution with a rich history dating back to 1839. It offers a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines, including arts, business, education, engineering, health, and social sciences. Known for its strong focus on practical learning and industry partnerships, the university provides students with excellent opportunities to develop real-world skills and knowledge. The University of Chichester is committed to delivering high-quality education and fostering a supportive learning environment.

For media enquiries:

Ms Thea Chong

Aventis Graduate School

Tel: (65) 8358 8088

Email: thea@aventisglobal.edu.sg

