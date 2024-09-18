Aventis Graduate School and Singapore Nurses Association (SNA) Forge Strategic Partnership

Aventis Graduate School and Singapore Nurses Association (SNA) - MOU Signing Ceremony Aventis Graduate School Singapore Nurses Association (SNA)

Aventis Graduate School is excited to announce its strategic collaboration with the Singapore Nurses Association (SNA) to support nursing professionals.

By offering study grants, full scholarships, and continuous education opportunities, we aim to empower nursing professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their careers.” — Mr. Samuel Teo, General Manager at Aventis Graduate School

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School, Singapore’s leading institution for working professionals, is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Singapore Nurses Association (SNA) through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This partnership aims to elevate the professional development of nursing practitioners in Singapore by providing them with enhanced educational opportunities, scholarships, and collaborative events.

Some of the key Initiatives of the Collaboration:

1. Offering of Study Grants: Aventis Graduate School is committed to supporting the educational advancement of SNA members by offering a study grant of S$2,000 to all members enrolling in any of our graduate diploma or master’s degree courses. This grant will be directly applied to the tuition fees, making high-quality education more accessible to Singapore’s nursing professionals.

2. Partnership in Organizing Joint Events: In a shared mission to advance the knowledge and skills of nursing professionals, Aventis Graduate School and SNA will collaborate on organizing joint events. These events, which will include career talks, continuous education seminars, workshops, and conferences, are designed to provide nursing professionals with cutting-edge insights and practical knowledge that can be applied in their daily practice.

3. Offering 3 Full Scholarships: To further support the professional growth of SNA members, Aventis Graduate School is offering three (3) full scholarships, each valued at S$7,700, for members enrolling in the Graduate Diploma in Gerontology and Active Aging or the Graduate Diploma in Health Science and Management. These scholarships, totalling to S$23,100, will cover the full tuition fees for the respective courses, empowering nursing professionals to specialize in critical areas of healthcare.

4. Collaboration in Shortlisting Adjunct Faculty from SNA Members: Recognizing the wealth of expertise within the SNA, Aventis Graduate School will collaborate with the association to shortlist adjunct faculty members for its graduate diploma courses. This initiative will ensure that our courses are taught by experienced professionals with relevant expertise, further enhancing the quality of education offered.

Mr. Samuel Teo, General Manager at Aventis Graduate School, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "This partnership with the Singapore Nurses Association underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing the professional development of Singapore’s nursing community. By offering study grants, full scholarships, and continuous education opportunities, we aim to empower nursing professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in their careers. We are confident that these initiatives will not only keep our nurses at the forefront of the healthcare industry but also contribute significantly to the overall enhancement of healthcare quality in Singapore."

Ms Samantha Ong, President at Singapore Nurses Association, shared her excitement about the collaboration: "The Singapore Nurses Association is delighted to join forces with Aventis Graduate School on these impactful initiatives. The study grants, scholarships, and collaborative events will provide our members with crucial opportunities to advance their education and professional growth. These initiatives will be instrumental in equipping our nursing professionals with the expertise required to navigate and meet the evolving challenges of the healthcare sector."

About Aventis Graduate School:

Aventis Graduate School is Singapore’s leading graduate school for working professionals, offering a wide range of graduate diploma and master’s degree programs designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic job market. Our programs are tailored to help professionals gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers.

About Singapore Nurses Association:

The Singapore Nurses Association (SNA) is a professional organization dedicated to the advancement of the nursing profession in Singapore. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, SNA works to enhance the quality of nursing care and support the professional development of its members.

Aventis Graduate School, Asia's Leading Graduate School for Professionals

