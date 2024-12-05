PHILIPPINES, December 5 - Press Release

December 5, 2024 Sen. Robin's Bill Penalizes Use of Fake Info in Subpoenas To prevent harassment due to the use of fake addresses in subpoenas, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill imposing heavy penalties on such acts. Padilla filed Senate Bill 2890, proposing a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to P300,000 on any person who deliberately provides a false address in the issuance of a subpoena. "While a preliminary investigation is not properly a trial but merely precursory thereto, it already subjects an accused to an open and public accusation of a crime, with the trouble, expense, anxiety, and moral suffering which a criminal prosecution and risk of incarceration always entails," he said in his bill. "In order to reinforce the protection of the right of an accused against malicious and oppressive prosecution, and to protect the state from the possibility of initiating a misguided prosecution that may result to a waste of valuable time, effort, and resources, the passage of this measure is earnestly sought.," he added. Under the bill, any person who deliberately provides a false address in the issuance of a subpoena faces imprisonment from six months to two years; and a fine of P100,000 to P300,000. Pekeng Info sa Subpoenas, Paparusahan sa Panukala ni Sen. Robin Upang pigilan ang panggigipit gamit ang pekeng address sa mga subpoena, naghain si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ng panukalang batas na papataw ng mabigat na parusa laban sa ganitong gawain. Panukala ng Senate Bill 2890 ni Padilla ang kulong na hanggang dalawang taon; at multa na hanggang P300,000 laban sa sinumang magbibigay ng pekeng address sa pag-isyu ng subpoena. "While a preliminary investigation is not properly a trial but merely precursory thereto, it already subjects an accused to an open and public accusation of a crime, with the trouble, expense, anxiety, and moral suffering which a criminal prosecution and risk of incarceration always entails," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukala. "In order to reinforce the protection of the right of an accused against malicious and oppressive prosecution, and to protect the state from the possibility of initiating a misguided prosecution that may result to a waste of valuable time, effort, and resources, the passage of this measure is earnestly sought," dagdag niya. Sa panukala ni Padilla, ang sinumang lalabag ay haharap sa kulong na anim na buwan hanggang dalawang taon; at multa na P100,000 hanggang P300,000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.