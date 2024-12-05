CMS issues FAQ on special enrollment periods resulting from significant changes in insurer provider networks

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Nov. 22 released an FAQ on special enrollment periods resulting from significant provider network changes. The document, produced in response to questions from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, makes clarifications about enrollee rights for guaranteed issues triggered by a special enrollment period.

