CMS announces two drug manufacturers to participate in CGT Access Model 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dec. 4 announced that drug manufacturers bluebird bio, inc. (manufacturer of Lyfgenia) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (manufacturer of Casgevy) will participate in its Cell and Gene Therapy Access Model. The voluntary model will test whether a CMS-led approach to developing and administering outcomes-based agreements for cell and gene therapies improves Medicaid beneficiaries’ health outcomes, broadens access to innovative treatment and reduces health care expenditures. The CGT Access Model launches in January, and states can choose to begin participation anytime between then and January 2026. The state application portal will also go live this month and remain open through Feb. 28, 2025. In addition, states may apply for optional model funding by Feb. 28, 2025 through the notice of funding opportunity.

