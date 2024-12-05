Rony Jabour Honored with Prestigious Excellence in Education Award at Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai

Rony Jabour celebrates his Excellence in Education Award at the Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai, joined by his wife, symbolizing the unwavering support behind his global impact in workplace safety and education. Rony Jabour proudly showcases his Excellence in Education Award on stage at the prestigious Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai, celebrating his transformative contributions to education and safety training worldwide. Rony Jabour delivers a powerful and inspiring speech at the Education 2.0 Conference in Dubai, recognizing educators and highlighting the transformative impact of education in opening opportunities and saving lives.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Recognition: Rony Jabour’s Journey in Transforming Workplace Safety Through Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Occupational safety expert and educator Rony Jabour received the highly esteemed Excellence in Education Award at the Education 2.0 Conference, held from December 3–5, 2024, at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City. The conference, recognized globally for bringing together trailblazers in the education sector, highlights revolutionary ideas and groundbreaking contributions to learning and training.Jabour’s journey in the field of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) began humbly in 2007, when he started as a volunteer translator for OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) through the OSHA Alliance Program with the Brazilian Worker Center in the United States. From this foundation, Jabour built a career defined by passion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to workplace safety. Over time, he rose to become one of the leading figures in the global EHS industry.Having personally trained over 50,000 workers throughout his career, Jabour reflected on the profound personal meaning of the award. "As the son of a father who tragically lost his life in a workplace accident, this award is deeply meaningful," he remarked. "These 50,000 individuals I’ve trained represent more than workers—they are parents, children, and families who now have a better chance of avoiding the tragedy I experienced."As the founder of United Safety Net, one of the most renowned EHS schools in the United States, Jabour has tirelessly worked to enhance workplace safety through impactful education. Under his leadership, United Safety Net has become a beacon of excellence, equipping thousands with critical skills to create safer work environments.The Education 2.0 Conference, themed "Uniting Changemakers To Revolutionize Education," served as a platform for thought leaders, educators, and innovators from across the globe. Jabour stood out for his transformative contributions to safety training and modern education. During his acceptance speech, he said: "Ladies and gentlemen, it is an incredible honor to stand before you today and receive this award. But this award is not just about me; it belongs to every teacher, every mentor, and every trainer who dedicates their lives to transforming others through education."Jabour also took a moment to honor his family, students, and colleagues in EHS training. "This recognition is dedicated to my fellow EHS trainers, who work tirelessly to educate and protect workers, ensuring they return home safely each day," he said.Although based in Boston, Jabour has made a significant global impact, sharing his expertise in countries such as France, Switzerland, Portugal, the Maldives, Dubai, South Africa, Angola, and Mozambique, as well as across multiple states in Brazil. His international contributions have solidified his reputation as a leading voice in workplace safety and education, inspiring audiences worldwide with his journey and practical knowledge.His extensive academic background includes two master’s degrees in EHS from the University of Texas and two certifications in EHS from Harvard University, further reinforcing his role as a leader in the field."Education is not just about imparting knowledge; it is about creating opportunities and bridging gaps between challenges and solutions. My mission has always been to empower, inspire, and enable those I train to thrive and succeed," Jabour emphasized, reflecting on the broader impact of his work.The Education 2.0 Conference, set in the vibrant Dubai Festival City, celebrates pioneers who are shaping the future of education. As an award recipient, Jabour joins an elite group of innovators driving global progress. "Together, we are building a smarter, safer, and more compassionate world," he concluded.Rony Jabour’s journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of education to save lives, transform families, and create lasting impact. From his beginnings as a volunteer translator to becoming a global leader in EHS, Jabour’s story demonstrates that dedication and passion can change lives and build a safer future for all.

