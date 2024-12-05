KYAN Technologies to Present Predictive Cancer Response Test Immunotherapy Data at the 66th ASH Annual Meeting

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KYAN Technologies Pte. Ltd. (“KYAN”), a biotech company that has developed clinically utilized functional precision medicine technology, today announced a poster presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in San Diego, CA, December 7-10, 2024. The presentation will highlight the ability of KYAN’s Optim.AI™ platform (also known as “QPOP”) to evaluate immunotherapy drugs in combination.Optim.AI™ has already been applied across multiple cancers to predict responses to targeted therapies and chemotherapies, with high accuracy. The demonstrated feasibility of Optim.AI™ in evaluating immunotherapies is an exciting and pivotal step forward as the introduction of more and more immunotherapies, especially as many are given in combination, significantly complicates choosing effective treatment.Details related to the poster presentations are as follows:Title: A Combinatorial Functional Precision Medicine Platform to Evaluate Immunotherapy-Based Combinations in Non-Hodkin LymphomaNumber: 1416Presenter: Edward ChowProgram: Oral and Poster AbstractsSession: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster ITime and Location:Saturday, December 7, 2024: 5:30 PM-7:30 PMHalls G-H (San Diego Convention Center)About KYAN TechnologiesKYAN is a biotech company committed to bridging the cancer care gap by advancing revolutionary technologies. The company’s flagship platform, Optim.AI™, combines small data AI-driven analytics with innovative biological experimentation to provide clinicians with personalized cancer treatment insights. Optim.AI™ is clinically validated and currently available as a laboratory developed test (LDT) to clinicians and patients in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Multiple studies have demonstrated our platform’s accuracy and effectiveness across a variety of cancers. Visit our website www.kyantechnologies.com to explore our publications, presentations, and to learn more about Optim.AI™.

