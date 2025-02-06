KYAN Technologies announces collaboration with OncoCare Malaysia

Hugo Saavedra, CEO KYAN Technologies and Dr John Low, Clinical Consultant OncoCare Ernest Teh (Key Account Manager, KYAN), Weng Tong Ho (Medical Director, KYAN), Hugo Saavedra (CEO KYAN), Dr John Low (Clinical Consultant, OncoCare), Shin Yee Wong (Head of Clinical Research, OncoCare)

SINGAPORE, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KYAN Technologies Pte. Ltd. (“KYAN”) joins forces with OncoCare Malaysia to expand the use of its Optim.AI™ test, a functional precision medicine solution that uses each patient’s tumor cells and novel technology to predict sensitivity and resistance to cancer drugs.The accuracy of Optim.AI™ test predictions has been shown to be highly accurate in previous clinical studies, including in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). This collaboration will evaluate clinical feasibility of Optim.AI™ in early line treatment for difficult to treat cancers such as pancreatic cancer (PDAC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). “Our objective is to demonstrate that we can run the Optim.AI™ test on these patients and provide results which could guide these difficult-to-treat patients in the early line setting,” said Weng Tong Ho, Ph.D., KYAN’s Medical Affairs Director.About KYANKYAN is a biotech company committed to bridging the cancer care gap by advancing revolutionary technologies. The company’s flagship platform, Optim.AI™, combines small data AI-driven analytics with innovative biological experimentation to provide clinicians with personalized cancer treatment insights. Optim.AI™ is clinically validated and currently available as a laboratory developed test (LDT) to clinicians and patients in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Middle East. Multiple studies have demonstrated our platform’s accuracy and effectiveness across a variety of cancers. Visit our website www.kyantechnologies.com to explore our publications, presentations, and to learn more about Optim.AI™.About OncoCare MalaysiaInaugurated with a shared vision with OncoCare Cancer Centre Singapore, OncoCare Cancer Centre Malaysia is poised to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer, offering hope, healing, and a path forward for all those affected by this challenging disease. Bringing together leading Oncologists and Supportive Care Specialists under one roof, this collaborative approach ensures that each patient receives personalised treatment plans tailored to their unique needs, supported by the latest research and clinical trials.The new cancer center stands as a beacon of hope and progress in the realm of oncological care. Nestled within a tertiary-hospital in Petaling Jaya, the Cancer Center offers comprehensive services such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, and supportive care aimed at managing cancer and improving patient outcomes.

