KYAN Technologies to Present Lymphoma Immunotherapy Response Data for Predictive Platform at 2025 AACR IO Conference

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KYAN Technologies Pte. Ltd. (“KYAN”), a functional precision medicine focused company, today announced a poster presentation at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research Discovery and Innovation in Cancer Immunology: Revolutionizing Treatment through Immunotherapy (AACR IO) conference in Los Angeles, CA, February 23-26, 2025.The upcoming presentation will showcase the integration of a high-content screening cancer-immune cell co-culture system with KYAN’s Optim.AI™ platform to evaluate immunotherapy-based combination therapies in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). “With immunotherapy becoming standard of care for many cancers, such as DLBCL, we are excited to present how KYAN continues to evolve to match advances in oncology treatment,” said Dr. Edward Kai-Hua Chow, KYAN’s Chief Scientific Officer.By applying its platform to ex vivo cancer models such as real-world patient samples and organoids, KYAN aims to enhance the identification of more effective, cancer-specific, and subtype-specific immunotherapy combinations. oncology, and offer clinicians a powerful tool to guide immuno-oncology treatment decisions.Details related to the poster presentations are as follows:Abstract title: Application of a combinatorial functional precision medicine platform to predict immunotherapy response in DLBCLSession: Poster Session ASession Date and Time: Monday, February 24, 1:45-4pmAbout KYAN TechnologiesKYAN is a biotech company committed to bridging the cancer care gap by advancing revolutionary technologies. The company’s flagship platform, Optim.AI™, combines small data AI-driven analytics with innovative biological experimentation to provide clinicians with personalized cancer treatment insights. Optim.AI™ is clinically validated and currently available as a laboratory developed test (LDT) to clinicians and patients in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Multiple studies have demonstrated our platform’s accuracy and effectiveness across a variety of cancers. Visit our website www.kyantechnologies.com to explore our publications, presentations, and to learn more about our technology.

