The NA Beverage Company Brings a Healthy Twist to the Holidays and Dry January With New Mocktails

Indulge in Zero-Proof Celebrations With Functional Beverages That Let You “Live Free and Live More”

Our mission at NA is to elevate the experience of non-alcoholic drinks with adaptogenic and nootropic ingredients, amazing flavors, and a purpose-driven approach to health and wellness.” — Dan Choi, Founder and CEO of The NA Beverage Company

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As holiday party season kicks into high gear and New Year’s resolutions loom, more people than ever are embracing a zero-proof lifestyle. The NA Beverage Company , born in San Clemente and quickly gaining national buzz, is redefining what it means to celebrate without alcohol. With its stunning packaging, bold flavors, and clean ingredients designed to serve a purpose, The NA Beverage Company proves that choosing a mocktail instead of a cocktail can be as purposeful as it is delicious.With Dry January participation surging over the years, the global movement has grown far beyond its origins as a public health initiative in 2013. Whether you’re taking a break from alcohol after the holidays, committing to health-focused new year resolutions, or simply curious about the benefits of alcohol-free living, The NA Beverage Company offers a range of beverages designed to make every sip matter.“For many, Dry January is about resetting after the holidays or starting the year with healthier habits,” says Dan Choi, Founder and CEO of The NA Beverage Company. “However, zero-proof living doesn’t have to be limited to one month. Our mission at NA is to elevate the experience of non-alcoholic drinks with adaptogenic and nootropic ingredients, amazing flavors, and a purpose-driven approach to health and wellness. So you can drink on purpose, with a purpose.”The lineup currently includes two non-alcoholic beers and four functional ready-to-drink mocktails that are designed to elevate any social occasion. From office holiday parties to intimate gatherings with friends, NA is providing beverages with all the flavor and fun without the hangover. The NA functional beverages are packed with clean, natural ingredients such as ashwagandha to reduce stress, L-theanine to promote relaxation and enhance mood, and lion’s mane mushroom to support energy and focus… making them perfect companions for busy holiday schedules and wellness-focused New Year’s resolutions.The NA Beverage Company’s product offerings include something for everyone, crafted to enhance well-being.NA Functional Mocktails (0.0% ABV):Further (Yerba Mate Yuzu)Function: Energy & FocusA vibrant blend of organic yerba mate, tropical juices, and nootropics like lion's mane and L-theanine delivers refreshing energy, sharper focus, and natural vitality without the crashUnwound (Lavender Blueberry)Function: CalmWith its soothing formula, this mocktail promotes relaxation, bolsters immunity, and rejuvenates your senses.A blend of organic lavender and chamomile tea, calming adaptogens like ashwagandha and magnesium, and antioxidant-rich fruits that promote relaxation, immunity, and well-beingRevival (Hibiscus Watermelon)Function: HydrationA revitalizing blend of organic hibiscus tea, hydrating watermelon juice, electrolytes from celtic sea salt, and adaptogens such as reishi mushroom and L-theanine that boost immunity and improve moodRooted (Ginger Pineapple)Function: Gut HealthA grounding blend of ginger tea, pineapple juice, prebiotics, probiotics, and adaptogens of chaga and ashwagandha that support gastrointestinal health and immunity.NA Beer (<0.5% ABV):Straight EdgeStyle: American Pale AleTaste: Sweet with fruity hop aromas. Full-bodied with a layered hop profile from the finest hand picked domestic hops. Malty and slightly nutty finish that is creamy, yet crisp.RevoluciónStyle: Mexican Lager with LimeTaste: Sweet and corny aroma with subtle notes of citrus. Light, clean, crisp, and refreshing taste with just a hint of lime.The NA Beverage Company invites you to elevate your holiday celebrations and New Year’s resolutions with these thoughtfully crafted beverages, proving that non-alcoholic options can be as functional as they are delicious. For more information, visit www.thenabeveragecompany.com or look who’s loving the brand @TheNABeverageCompany on Instagram.# # #About The NA Beverage Company: A movement founded by Dan Choi in San Clemente, California to redefine the way people drink, connect, and celebrate. The NA Beverage Company crafts non-alcoholic beers that actually taste good and functional mocktails infused with adaptogens to support your well-being. The NA mission is to challenge conventions, reshape traditions, and build a world where alcohol-free is a celebrated chosen lifestyle. Cheers to better drinks, better health, and better living. Sip mindfully at www.thenabeveragecompany.com and join the movement @TheNABeverageCompany. Live Free. Live More.

