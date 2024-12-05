Captivating glass sculpture finds its permanent home in Adelaide

Release date: 05/12/24

A three-metre-long, glass sculpture, created by a world-famous contemporary glass artist, will become a permanent fixture in the Adelaide Botanic Gardens thanks to a generous philanthropic gift.

Dr Pamela Wall OAM has generously purchased the Glacier Ice and Lapis Chandelier, designed by Dale Chihuly specifically for the Botanic Garden’s Palm House, for it to remain in the garden permanently.

The piece has become a crowd favourite since the ‘Chihuly in the Botanic Garden’ exhibition opened in September and is one of over a dozen grand glass installations that comprise the exhibition.

Enabled by major support from the State Government of South Australia, the free daytime entry event, exclusive to Adelaide and first in the Southern Hemisphere is drawing record-breaking crowds.

With the exhibition due to conclude at the end of April 2025, Dr Wall’s gift ensures the piece will remain as an enduring legacy, free for all visitors to Adelaide to experience beyond the exhibition.

The chandelier has been meticulously crafted by Dale Chihuly and his studio team to complement the Palm House’s heritage architecture and vibrant blue tones.

The sculpture currently dazzles visitors both during the day and through Chihuly Nights, a ticketed evening event where the artworks are illuminated, creating a stunning interplay of light and colour each Thursday to Saturday.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This exhibition has drawn tremendous local, interstate, and international crowds.

I have to thank Pamela Wall for her generosity, which will ensure South Australians can enjoy this unique piece of art well into the future.

Attributable to Susan Close

So many South Australians marvelled at the Chihuly exhibition and to have the Glacier Ice and Lapis Chandelier permanently housed at the Botanic Garden is a wonderful outcome for our state.

Dr Wall’s generosity in gifting this unique artwork to the people of South Australia highlights the rich philanthropic vein that runs through our state and I am deeply grateful to her.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

The Australian-first and exclusive ‘Chihuly in the Botanic Garden’ exhibition has been received with so much enthusiasm from the public.

I am looking forward to generations of South Australians enjoying this unique piece of art for years to come.

Attributable to Dr Pamela Wall OAM

As someone who has cherished and supported the arts and nature throughout my life it fills me with immense pleasure to support the acquisition of such an awe-inspiring glass chandelier made specifically by Dale Chihuly for the Palm House in the Adelaide Botanic Garden.

This beautiful piece of art will provide enjoyment for visitors to the Gardens into the future.

Attributable to Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium presiding member and chair Judy Potter

We are deeply grateful to Dr Pamela Wall for her generous gift, which reflects the profound connection between art, nature, and our community.

The Chihuly in the Botanic Garden exhibition showcases the creative talents of the Chihuly Studio and the Botanics horticultural excellence.

This donation to secure one of the people’s favourites, ensures that the exhibitions impactful legacy will continue to inspire long after the exhibition concludes.

This gift is a testament to the power of philanthropy to enhance public spaces and create memorable visitor experiences.

Attributable to Chihuly Studio president and CEO Leslie Chihuly

We are honoured that The Glacier Ice and Lapis Chandelier will have a permanent home in such a historic and beautiful setting.

The Palm House’s unique architecture provided the perfect inspiration for Dale’s creative vision, and we are thrilled to see his work become part of Adelaide Botanic Garden’s story.

It’s a joy to know that this piece will continue to delight and inspire visitors for years to come.

Attributable to artist Dale Chihuly

Australia – and Adelaide – have held a special place in my heart since I visited and presented my work there in the 1990s and again in 2000.

I’m thrilled to remain connected to this special place and these historic gardens through this acquisition.