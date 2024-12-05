$2 million nature tourism fund continues to unlock opportunities for tourism operators
Release date: 05/12/24
More opportunities to experience South Australia’s stunning nature and wildlife are set to be unlocked, with 13 tourism businesses receiving grants totalling more than $500,000 in the third round of the Experience Nature Tourism Fund.
Delivering on its election commitment, to deliver four rounds of funding over four years under the Experience Nature Tourism Fund, the Malinauskas government has already allocated over $1.5 million over three rounds, to support 46 projects, worth over $2.5 million in project value. Applications for the fourth and final round of funding will open in mid-2025.
Managed by the South Australian Tourism Commission, the fund aims to showcase tourism experiences in the state’s natural landscapes and national parks, helping attract domestic and international visitors.
As one of the successful grantees in round three, e-bike tour operators Bike About will receive a $50,000 grant to purchase a new vehicle and e-bikes to bring a new 7-day tour to market in the Flinders Ranges & Outback and Clare Valley.
Other successful projects include a new guided tag-along tour within the Fowlers Bay Conservation Park, enhancement of visitor services for tours into the Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park and cold weather snorkelling gear to increase the offering in the off season for tours entering the Encounter Marine Park.
Projects funded under this latest round are spread across the Clare Valley, Eyre Peninsula, Flinders Ranges & Outback, Kangaroo Island, Limestone Coast, Murray River, Lakes & Coorong and the Riverland.
For further information visit: https://www.tourism.sa.gov.au/support/grants-and-funding/experience-nature-tourism-fund
Quotes
Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison
The Experience Nature Tourism Fund is helping unlock our state’s tourism potential, giving visitors even more reasons to choose South Australia.
Our magnificent nature and wildlife are drawcards for visitors. Sharing our state’s incredible natural landscapes, rich cultural history and stunning wildlife with domestic and international travellers in a responsible and sustainable way is what this fund is all about.
It’s great to hear that the fund is also helping our state’s tourism operators, such as Bike About, bring their innovative nature-based tourism ideas to market sooner, helping them grow their business and drive visitation to South Australia by highlighting our national parks.
Attributable to Director/Owner of Bike About Daniel Young
The grant we’ve secured through the Experience Nature Tourism Fund for the purchase of e-bikes and a new vehicle will help us grow our business at least two years ahead of schedule.
Traditionally, we’ve operated day trips and our 7-day SA food and wine tour among the regions close to Adelaide, including the Adelaide Hills and Barossa. We knew from speaking to our customers that there was demand for a longer tour that went further afield.
We’re excited to be working with a range of fantastic tourism businesses on this new tour including Rawnsley Park Station, Wadna, the Watervale Hotel and O’Leary Walker.
Demand for the new tour is strong with July and August already sold out. We’re looking forward to sharing more of our state’s beautiful national parks with international and domestic visitors.
The third round of successful projects include:
|
Region
|
Operator and project
|
Grant
|
Total project value
|
Clare Valley
|
Wander: Purchase of e-bikes, related equipment, picnic packs and storage sheds for hire from Wander at Paulett Wines, providing guests a low impact way to get to Spring Gully Conservation Park for picnics and exploration.
|
$48,694
|
$60,868
|
Eyre Peninsula
|
Fowlers Bay Caravan Park: Purchase of vehicle and equipment to introduce new guided tag-along tours within the Fowlers Bay Conservation Park.
|
$50,000
|
$75,268
|
Eyre Peninsula
|
Flinders Island Eco Escape: Build of a custom transfer trailer to transport guest luggage and supplies to Flinders Island and marketing activities. Increasing accessibility and quality of the Flinders Island product, which is surrounded by the Investigator Group Marine Park.
|
$42,798
|
$53,498
|
Flinders Ranges & Outback, Clare Valley
|
Bike About: Purchase of a vehicle and e-bikes to deliver a new 7-day e-bike tour through the Clare Valley and Flinders Ranges entering Flinders Ranges National Park and Mount Remarkable National Park.
|
$50,000
|
$76,887
|
Flinders Ranges & Outback
|
Wadna: Enhancement of visitor services including facilities and interpretive signage for visitors joining the tours into the Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park.
|
$19,898
|
$24,872
|
Kangaroo Island
|
Kangaroo Island Ocean Safari: Purchase of cold weather snorkelling gear to provide comfort year-round and increase the
|
$43,000
|
$53,957
|
Kangaroo Island
|
Kangaroo Island Touring Company: Purchase of luxury touring vehicle for private touring into national parks and delivery of luxury touring of multi day guided walks along the Kangaroo Island Wilderness Trail.
|
$50,000
|
$159,806
|
Kangaroo Island
|
Sea Dragon Kangaroo Island: Purchase of vehicle to operate new nature- based experiences visiting various national parks across Cape Willoughby and Dudley Peninsula.
|
$50,000
|
$72,157
|
Limestone Coast
|
Penola Coonawarra Caravan Park: Purchase of e-bikes to run new half day and full day e-bike, walking and bird watching tours to the Penola Conservation Park including visits to other local businesses and wine tasting.
|
$15,854
|
$19,818
|
Limestone Coast
|
Coonawarra Experiences: Purchase of a vehicle, equipment and marketing activities to launch two new tours – Caves and Coast and Culture and Caves, visiting multiple national parks in the Limestone Coast.
|
$50,000
|
$122,698
|
Limestone Coast
|
Walk the Limestone Coast: The creation of videography and photography assets to promote Limestone Coast Escape tour which enters multiple national parks in the region.
|
$11,640
|
$14,550
|
Murray River, Lakes & Coorong
|
Freedom Boat Hire: Purchase of a Pontoon Boat to run new on-river nature-based tours from Murray Bridge.
|
$50,000
|
$99,440
|
Riverland
|
Canoe the Riverland: Purchase of a Pontoon Boat with transport to run new tours along river allowing visitors to experience less accessible areas of Riverland national parks.
|
$50,000
|
$80,000
