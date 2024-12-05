$2 million nature tourism fund continues to unlock opportunities for tourism operators

Release date: 05/12/24

More opportunities to experience South Australia’s stunning nature and wildlife are set to be unlocked, with 13 tourism businesses receiving grants totalling more than $500,000 in the third round of the Experience Nature Tourism Fund.

Delivering on its election commitment, to deliver four rounds of funding over four years under the Experience Nature Tourism Fund, the Malinauskas government has already allocated over $1.5 million over three rounds, to support 46 projects, worth over $2.5 million in project value. Applications for the fourth and final round of funding will open in mid-2025.

Managed by the South Australian Tourism Commission, the fund aims to showcase tourism experiences in the state’s natural landscapes and national parks, helping attract domestic and international visitors.

As one of the successful grantees in round three, e-bike tour operators Bike About will receive a $50,000 grant to purchase a new vehicle and e-bikes to bring a new 7-day tour to market in the Flinders Ranges & Outback and Clare Valley.

Other successful projects include a new guided tag-along tour within the Fowlers Bay Conservation Park, enhancement of visitor services for tours into the Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park and cold weather snorkelling gear to increase the offering in the off season for tours entering the Encounter Marine Park.

Projects funded under this latest round are spread across the Clare Valley, Eyre Peninsula, Flinders Ranges & Outback, Kangaroo Island, Limestone Coast, Murray River, Lakes & Coorong and the Riverland.

For further information visit: https://www.tourism.sa.gov.au/support/grants-and-funding/experience-nature-tourism-fund

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

The Experience Nature Tourism Fund is helping unlock our state’s tourism potential, giving visitors even more reasons to choose South Australia.

Our magnificent nature and wildlife are drawcards for visitors. Sharing our state’s incredible natural landscapes, rich cultural history and stunning wildlife with domestic and international travellers in a responsible and sustainable way is what this fund is all about.

It’s great to hear that the fund is also helping our state’s tourism operators, such as Bike About, bring their innovative nature-based tourism ideas to market sooner, helping them grow their business and drive visitation to South Australia by highlighting our national parks.

Attributable to Director/Owner of Bike About Daniel Young

The grant we’ve secured through the Experience Nature Tourism Fund for the purchase of e-bikes and a new vehicle will help us grow our business at least two years ahead of schedule.

Traditionally, we’ve operated day trips and our 7-day SA food and wine tour among the regions close to Adelaide, including the Adelaide Hills and Barossa. We knew from speaking to our customers that there was demand for a longer tour that went further afield.

We’re excited to be working with a range of fantastic tourism businesses on this new tour including Rawnsley Park Station, Wadna, the Watervale Hotel and O’Leary Walker.

Demand for the new tour is strong with July and August already sold out. We’re looking forward to sharing more of our state’s beautiful national parks with international and domestic visitors.

