Tasting Australia 2025 program on sale today

The 18th edition of Australia’s premier food and beverage festival, Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond returns in 2025 from 2 –11 May with more than 150 events planned across South Australia.

Food and beverage talent from around Australia and the world will feature at the festival, including Chiara Pavan (ITL), Monica Berg (UK), Andy Allen (NSW), Lachlan Cowill (TAS), Danielle Alvarez (NSW) and Lennox Hastie (NSW) alongside South Australian stars such as Justin James, Jake Kellie, Sharon Romeo and Duncan Welgemoed.

The program features two Tasting Australia Airlines trips – one visiting the Northern Flinders Ranges for an overnight adventure and another delicious daytrip aboard a houseboat on the Murray River.

The CBD festival hub Town Square will return in Victoria Square/ Tarntanyangga, offering the perfect setting for eating, drinking and connection.

The Dining Galleries adorned with work by South Australian artists sit at the heart of the hub and feature an extensive line up of curated lunches and dinners including A Lunch for All Seasons – a lunch menu one year in the making – as well as Ester X Lankan Filling Station, a collaboration between two of Sydney’s most loved restaurants.

The sold-out mid-week lunch series, Canteen returns with a new line up of regional restaurants including Kuti Shack (Fleurieu Peninsula), Elementary by Soul Co (Limestone Coast) and Fino Seppeltsfield (Barossa).

The drinks program features new events for 2025 including interactive and engaging Learn sessions where guests will be taught valuable beverage skills like how to cellar and parties in Town Square including the Opening Party, a spirits focused Cocktail Party, and Beer Hall.

Favourites like Tasting Tables in CBD venues and Masterclasses in the new Drinks Academy presented by Adelaide University in Town Square also return.

A range of immersive events will feature in the program including Food, Glass, Wood in a culinary and art collaboration between the Fleming brothers: Shannon with food, Mike with wood and Liam with glass; Argentinean chef Martin Moltini teaming up with Wild at Heart head chef Stephane Brizard for lunch at Kay Brothers Winery in McLaren Vale; and a special trip Around the World with Penfolds and a party in their Magill Estate tunnels.

Last week, Tasting Australia welcomed new presenting partner Journey Beyond, marking an exciting new era for the event.

The first release of the program is now on sale via the Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond at https://tastingaustralia.com.au. Tasting Australia runs for 10 days from Friday 2 – Sunday 11 May 2025 across Adelaide and regional South Australia.

Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond 2025 will follow a suite of major events in South Australia, such as the current Chihuly in the Botanic Garden exhibition, 25th Santos Tour Down Under, Adelaide Fringe, and WOMADelaide.

Quote

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Tasting Australia is a cornerstone in the state’s event calendar and each year I look forward to showcasing South Australia’s world-renowned produce to visitors from around the nation.

One of the great things about this event is how it reaches out into our State’s regions, where some of the world’s best produce is grown.

Tasting Australia creates lasting memories through authentic eating and drinking experiences only South Australia can offer – and it provides a platform for our producers to highlight the abundant produce the state has to offer year-round.

I encourage everyone to book early as some of these incredible experiences sell out quickly.

Attributable to Tasting Australia Festival Director, Karena Armstrong

The 2025 program is all about connection – it is a celebration of the connections that bring us together – between family, friends, food, drink and the land we call home.

There is more connection between food and drink than ever before this year, particularly at events like the Opening Night Party in Town Square.

Tasting Australia truly shines a light on the people who make South Australia the special place that it is, and I can’t wait to once again highlight all that South Australia has to offer over 10 delicious days.

Attributable to Tasting Australia Drinks Curator, Banjo Harris Plane

As the drinks curators for Tasting Australia, Meira and I want everyone to feel that the beverage program is accessible and easy to digest, no matter what stage you are at on your wine or beverage journey.

With new events like Beer Hall and the Cocktail Party alongside returning favourites like masterclasses and Tasting Tables, there really is something for everyone to enjoy.