News release on federal funding supporting food manufacturing and food systems
$2.6 MILLION AWARDED FOR GRANTS TO SUPPORT
FOOD SYSTEM INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
NR24-37
Dec. 4, 2024
HONOLULU – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced awards for 17 Hawai‘i projects totaling $2.6 million under the Resilient Food System Infrastructure (RFSI) program. The RFSI program is aimed at strengthening middle-of-the-supply chain operations and local food systems by supporting processing, manufacturing, storing, transportation, wholesaling and distribution of agricultural products.
Through this program, the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture will fund four infrastructure grants and 13 equipment grants to support middle-of-the-supply-chain infrastructure.
“This RFSI initiative offers Hawai‘i a unique opportunity to strengthen processing capacity across our island state, while adding value to locally grown products,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “Through this grant program, agricultural businesses in both rural and urban areas will receive support to scale up their new and existing products, open up market opportunities, create jobs and generate new revenue streams.”
Companies and organizations receiving funding include:
- Ahualoa Family Farms, Hawai‘i Island – $498,141
- Kumano I Ke Ala o Makaweli, Kaua‘i – $478,167
- Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Producers Cooperative, Hawai‘i Island – $311,899
- Farm Link Hawaiʻi, O‘ahu – $296,224
- Tea Hawai‘i & Company, Hawai‘i Island – $100,000
- Kawamata Farms LLC – Hawai‘i Island – $100,000
- Punahele Provisions, PBC, O‘ahu – $100,000
- Purdyco Ltd dba Island Princess, statewide operations – $97,434.96
- Kupu Place Aquaponics LLC, O‘ahu – $93.970
- OCR Inc. dba Small Kine Farm, O‘ahu – $91,339
- Alternate Structures International dba Kahumana Food Hub, O‘ahu – $83,795.38
- Maui Breadfruit Co. LLC, Maui – $77,896
- Ahiki Acres LLC, O‘ahu — $67,409
- NH Properties, LLC dba Haiku Organic Farm, Maui – $59,058.43
- JYY Inc., Maui – $48,135.63
- Kamiya Gold, Inc., O‘ahu – $40,866
- Hawaiian Chip Company, O‘ahu – $36,376
The list of awardees with grant information is attached.
This awarded funding is part of the $420 million available through the RFSI grant program to build capacity within the middle of the supply chain and support local and regional producers. It is funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Through this program, USDA has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions, or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood, or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories.
For more information, visit the USDA Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure webpage. The status of each state and territory’s RFSI program is available on the program’s State Grant Webpage.
Attachment: RFSI Awardee List
