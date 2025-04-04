News Release-DOH Expands Efforts to Prevent a Measles Outbreak in Hawai’i

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DOH EXPANDS EFFORTS TO PREVENT A MEASLES OUTBREAK

IN HAWAIʻI

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 3, 2025 25-031

HONOLULU — The risk of a measles outbreak in Hawaiʻi continues to rise, as measles cases continue to spread across the mainland and globally, even as Hawaiʻi’s measles vaccination rate declines. In response, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) is taking proactive measures to prevent an outbreak in Hawaiʻi.

DOH is expanding its outreach to provide more information about the increasing risk of exposure to and complications from measles, as well as the safety and effectiveness of measles vaccination. DOH is also taking action to encourage more vaccinations.

A population vaccination rate of at least 95% is needed to prevent a measles outbreak. In Hawaiʻi, the measles vaccination rate is 90%. In Texas, where a measles outbreak is spreading rapidly, the vaccination rate is 93%. Having a population vaccination rate high enough to prevent an outbreak, which is based on the contagiousness of the infection, is often called ‘herd immunity.’

However, vaccination rates can vary locally and by school. The risk of an outbreak is higher in schools with low immunization rates (see full list of Hawaiʻi schools).

In addition to recommending vaccination against measles, DOH is working to reduce barriers to vaccination for those who choose to get vaccinated. DOH sent a letter to parents and guardians of K-12 students of public, private and charter schools on April 2 encouraging them to get their child vaccinated against measles if the child is not fully vaccinated.

The letter also announced that DOH will issue emergency rules to remove a barrier to vaccination against the highly contagious measles virus.

The emergency rules will allow children with a religious exemption to receive the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine while retaining the exemption to other vaccines and continuing to attend school. The rules can be effective only for and would expire in 120 days.

“Measles is a very serious, sometimes fatal disease for children,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, a pediatrician and state epidemiologist. “At the rate it’s spreading, it could easily reach Hawaiʻi on the next plane. The MMR vaccine is our best defense against the measles virus. The emergency rules will remove a potential barrier for families choosing to protect their children with the MMR vaccine.”

Parents are asked to report any updates to their child’s vaccination record to their school to ensure that the school’s vaccination data is accurate and up to date. Should a measles outbreak occur in Hawaiʻi, students without a record of an MMR vaccine may be prohibited from attending school.

DOH will reach out to schools to assess interest in hosting on-site vaccination clinics. Schools and offices interested in hosting vaccination clinics can also call the DOH Immunization Branch at 808-586-8300.

To access vaccines, parents and school staff should contact:

The child’s preferred healthcare provider

A local community clinic

Vaccine locator:

https://www.vaccines.gov/en/

The best way to prevent a measles outbreak is to have a high community vaccination rate. A high vaccination rate additionally helps protect newborns who are too young to get vaccinated, children who are unable to get vaccinated for medical reasons, unvaccinated pregnant women, and others who may have a weakened immune system.

Children should receive two doses of MMR: one at 12–15 months of age and a second dose at 4–6 years of age before school entry. Adults not at high risk of exposure and who don’t have evidence of prior immunity are recommended to have at least one documented dose of MMR in their lifetime. Additional vaccine recommendations, including for travelers,, can be found on the CDC website:

https://www.cdc.gov/measles/hcp/vaccine-considerations/index.html.

For more information on measles, visit DOH’s measles page.

