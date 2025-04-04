Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Governor Green Lowers Flags in Honor of Former Rep. Ward

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS IN HONOR OF FORMER REP. WARD

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 4, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately on Friday, April 4, to sunset on Monday, April 7, in recognition of the unwavering service of former Representative Gene Ward.

“The passing of Gene Ward is a profound loss for Hawai‘i. Gene dedicated his life to public service with passion, integrity and an unwavering commitment to the people he represented,” said Governor Green. “From his service in the Peace Corps and the Vietnam War to his decades in the State House, he brought a global perspective and deep love for Hawaiʻi to everything he did. His leadership in supporting small businesses, strengthening international relations and advocating for local communities has left a lasting impact on our state.”

“Gene was a fighter in every sense—whether championing issues he believed in or overcoming personal challenges with resilience and determination. Jaime and I send our heartfelt aloha to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. Hawai‘i has lost a dedicated leader, but his legacy will continue to inspire us.”

# # #

Media contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]