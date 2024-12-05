Council turning Wollongong's food scraps into tiny forests

Using nutrient-rich compost from household FOGO bins, these mini ecosystems are creating habitats for native plants and animals, boosting biodiversity, and rejuvenating urban spaces.

NSW EPA Organics Manager Amanda Kane said the project is the latest success story featured in the EPA’s video and podcast Cool Compost series, released today to mark World Soil Day.

“Every banana peel, coffee ground, and vegetable clipping collected in green lid bins is being repurposed into something extraordinary – a product that helps tiny forests breathe life into our communities,” Ms Kane said.

“With Greater Sydney expected to run out of landfill by 2030, initiatives like this highlight the urgency of turning waste into resources and freeing up space. Without action, more waste will need to be transported to regional areas – a costly and unsustainable outcome.

“These efforts showcase how a circular economy can directly benefit the environment while creating vibrant public spaces for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s inspiring to see councils, communities, and businesses embracing solutions that turn waste into opportunities – especially as we celebrate World Soil Day.”

The tiny forest in Wollongong Botanic Garden is designed in the shape of lungs, symbolising the fresh air it will bring, as well as its benefits for cooling the area and capturing carbon.

Lord Mayor of Wollongong Councillor Tania Brown said residents have supported its FOGO service since it was introduced in 2021, keeping 120,000 tonnes of organic waste out of landfill and cutting 50,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions annually.

“The soil contains up to 30% of FOGO compost, and these flourishing gardens are a testament to our community’s commitment to sustainability,” Cr Brown said.

“They are living proof of what we can achieve together when we reduce waste. This isn’t just diverting food scraps from landfill – it’s creating homes for wildlife, improving air and soil quality, and making our city an even better place to live.”

For more on Wollongong’s tiny forest initiative, visit the Cool Compost website to watch the video or listen to the latest podcast episode. Grabs and vision can be found here: https://bit.ly/3ZdrCFE