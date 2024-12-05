EPA continues Belubula River water monitoring program

Following sampling conducted in May, July and August this year, EPA officers collected samples from 20 locations along the river on 22 and 23 October, including locations both upstream and downstream of potential contamination sources.

The latest sampling results showed PFAS substances were detected in 16 of the 20 sites sampled.

The highest elevated PFOS concentrations were found in Cowriga Creek immediately downstream of a composting facility and in the Mackenzies Waterholes Creek downstream of the Blayney landfill.

We are now focussing on the local industry sites where PFAS has been detected immediately downstream of the premises including the landfill, a composting facility and the Cadia gold mine.

We will continue our sampling program and engage with local industries to further investigate and understand the potential source of PFAS detections and measures that can be put in place to mitigate any risks.

The results to date indicate the risk to livestock is low, but as a precaution, the EPA will be taking soil samples for testing at select properties where livestock graze adjacent to impacted waterways.

We will also undertake sampling program of the Cadia Gold Mine tailings facility.

PFAS have been widely used globally in industrial and household products due to their fire retardant, waterproofing and stain resistant qualities. They are persistent chemicals that resist breakdown and are found in the environment, humans and animals.

Finding PFAS in the environment does not necessarily mean there is a risk to human health or to livestock. It is important to assess if there are exposure pathways through which people might ingest PFAS, such as drinking contaminated groundwater or consuming food products watered with contaminated groundwater.

NSW Health advises that water from rivers and creeks should not be used for drinking or cooking without appropriate treatment. Untreated water may contain disease causing micro-organisms, chemical contaminants or algal blooms. For more information visit Drinking surface water - Water quality (nsw.gov.au)