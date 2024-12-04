S. 2136, Utah State Parks Adjustment Act

S. 2136 would require the Departments of Agriculture and the Interior to transfer federal land to the State of Utah to incorporate into the Antelope Island State Park, Wasatch Mountain State Park, and Fremont Indian State Park, subject to valid existing rights. CBO estimates that enacting S. 2136 would result in the loss of rent and grazing fees collected under current law, which the agency can spend without further appropriation; the net effect would total less than $500,000 over the 2025-2034 period. CBO estimates that enacting S. 2136 would not affect revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

