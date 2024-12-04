Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of December 9, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of December 9, 2024, include:
- H.R. 2672, FEMA Loan Interest Payment Relief Act, as amended
- H.R. 2892, WARN Act, as amended
- H.R. 6229, DHS Special Events Program and Support Act
- H.R. 7365, VETS Safe Travel Act, as amended
- H.R. 7671, Disaster Management Costs Modernization Act
- H.R. 8689, Amtrak Executive Bonus Disclosure Act, as amended
- H.R. 8692, The Amtrak Transparency and Accountability for Passengers and Taxpayer Act, as amended
- H.R. 9541, POWER Act of 2024
- H.R. 9668, SHIELD Against CCP Act, as amended
- H.R. 9689, DHS Cybersecurity Internship Program Act
- H.R. 9716, Increasing Baseline Updates Act
- H.R. 9769, Strengthening Cyber Resilience Against State-Sponsored Threats Act
- S. 50, Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary of National Significance Act of 2024
- S. 310, Disaster Contract Improvement Act
- S. 1478, To designate United States Route 20 in the States of Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, and Massachusetts as the “National Medal of Honor Highway”, and for other purposes
- S. 2781, Good Samaritan Remediation of Abandoned Hardrock Mines Act of 2024
- S. 3475, Strengthening the Commercial Driver’s License Information System Act
- S. 3613, Improving Federal Building Security Act of 2024
- S. 4367, Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024, as amended
